Hi all
Bought a scanner for Christmas and had fun with the kids listening to the air traffic when we visited Pauanui.
The Auckland frequency situation is a little more complicated. Looking at the following list, for example, there's 5 frequencies listed for Auckland Control.
https://www.radiowiki.org.nz/index.php/Scanning_Aviation_in_Auckland
We live near the airport in Auckland. Would anyone understand how the various frequencies are used? Or, meta-question, if there is a place where this sort of thing is discussed? Can do a bit of trial and error of course but there can be false negatives with a low end scanner so any cheat sheet welcome.
Cheers!
Craig