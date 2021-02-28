Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Air scanning Auckland Aviation
Eurochild

24 posts

Geek


#282598 28-Feb-2021 14:38


Hi all

 

 

 

Bought a scanner for Christmas and had fun with the kids listening to the air traffic when we visited Pauanui.

 

The Auckland frequency situation is a little more complicated. Looking at the following list, for example, there's 5 frequencies listed for Auckland Control.

 

https://www.radiowiki.org.nz/index.php/Scanning_Aviation_in_Auckland

 

We live near the airport in Auckland. Would anyone understand how the various frequencies are used? Or, meta-question, if there is a place where this sort of thing is discussed? Can do a bit of trial and error of course but there can be false negatives with a low end scanner so any cheat sheet welcome.

 

 

 

Cheers!

 

Craig

 

 

freitasm
BDFL - Memuneh
73828 posts

Uber Geek

Administrator
ID Verified
Trusted
Geekzone
Lifetime subscriber

  #2665759 28-Feb-2021 14:54


I think wither @chris021 or @sbiddle would know this...




cshwone
883 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2665762 28-Feb-2021 15:02


https://www.vatnz.net/airspace/airport/NZAA

 

 

 

Ground - aircraft start up and taxi

 

Tower - early stage of departure/ late stage of arrivals

 

Approach - departure Traffic until handover to Control/arrival traffic until handover to Tower

 

Control -  arrivals and departures outside the zone

 

NZAA_CTR Auckland Control 123.900   NZAA_APP Auckland Approach 124.300   NZAA_TWR Auckland Tower 118.700   NZAA_GND Auckland Ground 121.900

Eurochild

24 posts

Geek


  #2665765 28-Feb-2021 15:20


Thanks - that looks like just the stuff I was after.

 

Will have another go.

 

Cheers!



DjShadow
3827 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted

  #2665831 28-Feb-2021 17:40


There is also 121.500 which is the emergency frequency used world-wide

Oblivian
6579 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified

  #2665881 28-Feb-2021 18:34


What model?

 

If it is a real 'scanner' and not some import transceiver disguised as one. It should 'scan'. That's their main function

 

And you can put all the above in a bank, and scan the bank. Really hit and miss. A larger airport is always going to see more traffic and require multiple channels as a result. They tend to cross different airports too. So you can fill a bank with them. 

 

Your little airport probably also had tower, unmanned freq, air to air. And possibly radar for handover too.

 

I have 10 banks at disposal. 20 in each. 1 Dedicated to marine, 1 airband local, 1 airband airshows/air to air, 1 emergency services.. and so on. 

 

But being VHF, it can heavily rely on line of sight. Might get airbone stuff, but not ground/tower if too far away.

