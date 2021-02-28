Hi all,
Is anyone aware of a solution to have a live feed that's always on from an exterior camera to an always on small monitor inside? I'm looking for something plug and play but if not, I'll go the Arduino route or similar.
I'm looking for both the camera and monitor.
There are lots of solutions, but it depends if you're looking to custom build something (that's still effectively plug and play) or buy a monitor and camera that will work together.
I'm really not sure. What should I search for?
In ye olde days, composite camera, composite monitor, coax between the two, done.
What sort of interfaces does the camera have?
Cheap way, 1080p analog HD camera and a DVR that support it. Pretty good picture, but not really expandable if you want to get real gear in the future.
Better way, 1080p or better IP camera and matching NVR - not immediatly obsolete and will let you directly stream the camera to a phone, and have other devices recording it as well.
Most DVRs and NVRs are quite happy to show camera inputs with no HDD fitted.
And absurdly, the cheap 4 input recorders cost less than a single port analog HD to HDMI converter despite being able to do a hell of a lot more.
cheaper option again if you can do without the 10" screen and 7" would be enough would be a car backup camera kit, Im sure you can find a 12v power supply from somewhere around. Just check its a camera that can have the "guiding" lines disabled and set to not mirror the image if that matters to you.
All I can say is that I have the same thing. I got a 11" HDMI monitor off TradeMe, HDMI over Ethernet from an NVR and then IP cameras around.
Expensive and does recording which you don't need (although if you've got a device capable then I suggest to).
Another option I could think (this is clunky);
If you've got a small laptop or tablet with a USB port. Use a USB over ethernet or a really long active USB extension. Plug a web cam into it and open a camera app.
A step further is "ContaCam" which is a video surveillance recording software (clunky) that accepts webcams as inputs.
I completely agree to the highlighted answer, a rear view camera with 7" screen would be a cheap item used off TradeMe.
Rear view camera kit for a car?
robjg63: Buy a wyze cam and install the app on a cheap Android tablet/phone.
There is currently no way to view the camera on Windows, but you can keep the feed open on the Android app as long as you want, even outside your own home network.
I have this exact set up at home - I have a Dahua IP camera and then just run their software (IDMMS?) on and iPad. Can display 1 or 4 cameras at a time. Can even record locally.
Best thing is, you can also run an NVR (I use XProtect) and it doesn't interfere with the iPad setup. Or you can start with just the iPad, add XProtect, then run the XProtect client on the iPad instead of idmms and still see 1 or 4 cameras, and even scrub back-and-forwwards through recordings.