Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsGadgets, robotics, home automation, electronics (including wearables)Always on live camera feed.
Ropata

318 posts

Ultimate Geek
Inactive user


#282604 28-Feb-2021 17:34
Send private message

Hi all,

 

 

 

Is anyone aware of a solution to have a live feed that's always on from an exterior camera to an always on small monitor inside? I'm looking for something plug and play but if not, I'll go the Arduino route or similar.

Filter this topic showing only the reply marked as answer Create new topic
Affiliate link
 
 
 

Affiliate link: Trend Micro provides enhanced protection against viruses, malware, ransomware and spyware and more for your connected devices.
richms
25096 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Subscriber

  #2665833 28-Feb-2021 17:42
Send private message

What sort of camera is it?




Richard rich.ms

Ropata

318 posts

Ultimate Geek
Inactive user


  #2665860 28-Feb-2021 18:04
Send private message

I'm looking for both the camera and monitor.

sbiddle
30853 posts

Uber Geek

Retired Mod
Trusted
Biddle Corp
Lifetime subscriber

  #2665876 28-Feb-2021 18:29
Send private message

There are lots of solutions, but it depends if you're looking to custom build something (that's still effectively plug and play) or buy a monitor and camera that will work together.

 

 



Ropata

318 posts

Ultimate Geek
Inactive user


  #2665885 28-Feb-2021 19:01
Send private message

sbiddle:

 

There are lots of solutions, but it depends if you're looking to custom build something (that's still effectively plug and play) or buy a monitor and camera that will work together.

 

 

 

 

 

 

I'm really not sure. What should I search for?

deadlyllama
1146 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #2665912 28-Feb-2021 20:22
Send private message

In ye olde days, composite camera, composite monitor, coax between the two, done.

 

What sort of interfaces does the camera have?

Ropata

318 posts

Ultimate Geek
Inactive user


  #2665914 28-Feb-2021 20:28
Send private message

I'm open to suggestions. Which interface would be best? It'll be about an 8 metre run in conduit. 1080p camera with a 10" 1080p screen would be preferable.

richms
25096 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Subscriber

  #2665919 28-Feb-2021 20:42
Send private message

Cheap way, 1080p analog HD camera and a DVR that support it. Pretty good picture, but not really expandable if you want to get real gear in the future.

 

Better way, 1080p or better IP camera and matching NVR - not immediatly obsolete and will let you directly stream the camera to a phone, and have other devices recording it as well.

 

Most DVRs and NVRs are quite happy to show camera inputs with no HDD fitted.

 

And absurdly, the cheap 4 input recorders cost less than a single port analog HD to HDMI converter despite being able to do a hell of a lot more.

 

edit:

 

cheaper option again if you can do without the 10" screen and 7" would be enough would be a car backup camera kit, Im sure you can find a 12v power supply from somewhere around. Just check its a camera that can have the "guiding" lines disabled and set to not mirror the image if that matters to you.




Richard rich.ms



Ropata

318 posts

Ultimate Geek
Inactive user


  #2665944 28-Feb-2021 22:24
Send private message

Expense is no problem and don't need recording at all. I'm just after an always on live feed to a small monitor above my work station. I've searched quite extensively but nothing has jumped out.

CYaBro
3784 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Subscriber

  #2665950 28-Feb-2021 23:08
Send private message

I just got a Reolink outdoor poe camera and it works well.
Can have the reolink client running on your computer on a separate monitor.
Can also record if you want it to, if you’d don’t have a sd card in the camera itself.

MarkM536
135 posts

Master Geek


  #2665957 1-Mar-2021 01:06
Send private message

All I can say is that I have the same thing. I got a 11" HDMI monitor off TradeMe, HDMI over Ethernet from an NVR and then IP cameras around.

 

Expensive and does recording which you don't need (although if you've got a device capable then I suggest to). 

 

 

 

Another option I could think (this is clunky);

 

If you've got a small laptop or tablet with a USB port. Use a USB over ethernet or a really long active USB extension. Plug a web cam into it and open a camera app.

 

 

 

A step further is "ContaCam" which is a video surveillance recording software (clunky) that accepts webcams as inputs.

 

 

 

 

 

I completely agree to the highlighted answer, a rear view camera with 7" screen would be a cheap item used off TradeMe.

robjg63
3465 posts

Uber Geek


  #2666048 1-Mar-2021 10:06
Send private message

Buy a wyze cam and install the app on a cheap Android tablet/phone.
There is currently no way to view the camera on Windows, but you can keep the feed open on the Android app as long as you want, even outside your own home network.




Nothing is impossible for the man who doesn't have to do it himself - A. H. Weiler

nzlogan
73 posts

Master Geek

ID Verified

  #2666182 1-Mar-2021 13:20
Send private message

Rear view camera kit for a car? 

Ropata

318 posts

Ultimate Geek
Inactive user


  #2666230 1-Mar-2021 13:29
Send private message

robjg63: Buy a wyze cam and install the app on a cheap Android tablet/phone.
There is currently no way to view the camera on Windows, but you can keep the feed open on the Android app as long as you want, even outside your own home network.

They look like good value and I have an old 10" tablet. I just hope it would run on an older android. The rear view camera could be good, I guess I just need a 12v adaptor.

timbosan
1945 posts

Uber Geek


  #2666232 1-Mar-2021 13:29
Send private message

I have this exact set up at home - I have a Dahua IP camera and then just run their software (IDMMS?) on and iPad.  Can display 1 or 4 cameras at a time.  Can even record locally.

Best thing is, you can also run an NVR (I use XProtect) and it doesn't interfere with the iPad setup.  Or you can start with just the iPad, add XProtect, then run the XProtect client on the iPad instead of idmms and still see 1 or 4 cameras, and even scrub back-and-forwwards through recordings.

technician14
96 posts

Master Geek


  #2669296 7-Mar-2021 08:50
Send private message

Dahua or hikvision nvr have live feeds and VGA or hdmi that you can use on any monitors or tv, cameras plug into the nvr and you can use it on your phones or computers too

Filter this topic showing only the reply marked as answer Create new topic





News and reviews »

Chromecast With Google TV ReviewÂ 
Posted 10-Jun-2022 17:10

Xbox Gaming on Your Samsung Smart TV No Console Required
Posted 10-Jun-2022 00:01

Xbox Cloud Gaming Now Available in New Zealand
Posted 10-Jun-2022 00:01

HP Envy Inspire 7900e Review
Posted 9-Jun-2022 20:31

Philips Hue Starter Kit Review
Posted 4-Jun-2022 11:10

Sony Expands Its Wireless Speaker X-series Range
Posted 4-Jun-2022 10:25

Microsoft Updates Surface Laptop Go With 11th Gen Intel CPUs
Posted 2-Jun-2022 07:12

MSI Workstations, Business Laptops Exclusively Available From Ingram Micro New Zealand
Posted 31-May-2022 17:21

Seagate Serves Edge Security Applications With New Skyhawk AI Video-optimised Drive
Posted 31-May-2022 17:20

Dyson Gives Glimpse of Secret Robot Prototype
Posted 31-May-2022 17:15

Hisense Launches in New Zealand, With TVs and Home Appliances
Posted 31-May-2022 17:10

Logitech Introduces the Lift Vertical Ergonomic Mouse
Posted 31-May-2022 17:09

Research Indicates One Million More New Zealand Workers Will Require Digital Skills Training
Posted 31-May-2022 17:08

SAP and New Zealand Rugby in Global Partnership
Posted 27-May-2022 08:43

Chorus and Nokia Demonstrate Their First Trial of 25G PON Broadband
Posted 27-May-2022 08:10








Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.







RSS feeds
Main feed
Forums feed
Copyright
©2002-2022 Geekzone®
Site features
Geekzone Badges
Geekzone Slack
Geekzone on Twitter
Affiliate links
Mighty Ape
Sharesies
Site Information
Subscribe to Geekzone
Privacy Statement
Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG)
Advertising
Trademark and copyright


This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

 