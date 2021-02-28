Cheap way, 1080p analog HD camera and a DVR that support it. Pretty good picture, but not really expandable if you want to get real gear in the future.

Better way, 1080p or better IP camera and matching NVR - not immediatly obsolete and will let you directly stream the camera to a phone, and have other devices recording it as well.

Most DVRs and NVRs are quite happy to show camera inputs with no HDD fitted.

And absurdly, the cheap 4 input recorders cost less than a single port analog HD to HDMI converter despite being able to do a hell of a lot more.

cheaper option again if you can do without the 10" screen and 7" would be enough would be a car backup camera kit, Im sure you can find a 12v power supply from somewhere around. Just check its a camera that can have the "guiding" lines disabled and set to not mirror the image if that matters to you.