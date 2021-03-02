Hi all.

After weeks of emails back and forth with Eufy they have finally admitted there are known problems with the 2C cameras. This includes suddenly stopping recording anything (requires reset), the trigger zones not working at all, and it's a gamble if it detects anything or not (admitted known issues with detection). They have kindly offered me a pathetic discount on any future Eufy purchase as compensation, but as it's only 6 months old it will be going back to the shop for a refund. The problem is where to now?

I have little faith in Eufy products after this so am reluctant to try another newer model. Arlo are the obvious equivalent but I do not want any ongoing costs and if I read correctly you must subscribe to Arlo for recordings. Are they any better though?

I think I would prefer a continuous recording system, but the main one around seems to be Swann, which based on looking on GZ would be a mistake.

What 2-3 camera system should I be looking at?

-Local recordings

-no ongoing costs

-App alerts/on-line review of events

Thanks