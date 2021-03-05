Does anyone know of a low cost indoor or outdoor security camera, pref mains powered, which can be configured to connect to wifi and send motion-detected still photos by email?

I have a D-Link DCS-932L which does exactly the above, but the resolution is hopeless on that model.

Newer cameras all seem to require an app to interface to the captures.

The Reolink cameras come close to doing the job, but their low end cameras only email alerts? and only can email on a schedule? not a motion-detect event?