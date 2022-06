Hello,

I have few projects in mind which will use WS2812b (5v) or WS2815 (12v) LED strips. However, these strips have very high current requirements e.g. 1 meter 60LED/m WS2812b strip can use around 3.6 amp (60mA/led * 60).

I'll really appreciate pointers to good quality wall adaptors in 5v or 12 volt variety which can deliver >= 5 amp and

Won't get me in trouble with insurance companies Can be used safely around 3 year old (should not have naked connectors etc).

Thanks for your help.