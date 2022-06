Hi all,

looking out for suggestion/recommendation on a baby monitor.

our friends are having their baby due in 3 weeks time, and i look for a baby monitor for them as a gift, budget for around 300,

I did a bit of googling and the baby monitor in Farmers or babycity is prettly limited to one brand - the Vtech

did think of getting someting oversea as well, but still wonder someone with 1st line experience could give me some recommendation

cheers,

Sam