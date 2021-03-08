Morning all
Recommendations for places offering surface mount soldering as a service? In Auckland please. I need to get this Ti 54334 chip replaced.
Maybe one of these?
We've had success with Philips Electronics in Penrose for component-level board repairs. https://phillipselectronics.co.nz/contact/
we have used them too at work and they got the job done quickly on some board level repair of parts for a machine that had its PSU go over voltage burning things out.
That Ti 54334 chip is through hole, not surface mount. Easy to replace with just home tools.
That Ti 54334 chip is through hole, not surface mount. Easy to replace with just home tools.
It's a surface mount SOIC-8.
The larger surface mount components are easier to work with than through-hole as there's less chance of you overheating it and ruining the through-hole plating. You still need some tools though, so a professional is probably worthwhile unless its something you'll do often.
Thanks all. I've had a positive response from Mark at https://phillipselectronics.co.nz/contact/
I will supply the component and they will do the job for me.