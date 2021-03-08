Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsGadgets, robotics, home automation, electronics (including wearables)SMD solder service Auckland?
FIFO

28 posts

Geek


#282723 8-Mar-2021 10:10
Send private message

Morning all

 

Recommendations for places offering surface mount soldering as a service? In Auckland please. I need to get this Ti 54334 chip replaced.

 

Maybe one of these?

 

http://www.profix.co.nz/

 

https://fix4u.co.nz/

 

Create new topic
Affiliate link
 
 
 

Affiliate link: Trend Micro provides enhanced protection against viruses, malware, ransomware and spyware and more for your connected devices.
Dynamic
3362 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2669962 8-Mar-2021 11:32
Send private message

We've had success with Philips Electronics in Penrose for component-level board repairs.  https://phillipselectronics.co.nz/contact/ 




“Don't believe anything you read on the net. Except this. Well, including this, I suppose.” Douglas Adams

 

Referral links to services I use, really like, and may be rewarded if you sign up:
PocketSmith for budgeting and personal finance management.  A great Kiwi company.

richms
25112 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Subscriber

  #2670068 8-Mar-2021 13:12
Send private message

Dynamic:

 

We've had success with Philips Electronics in Penrose for component-level board repairs.  https://phillipselectronics.co.nz/contact/ 

 

 

we have used them too at work and they got the job done quickly on some board level repair of parts for a machine that had its PSU go over voltage burning things out.




Richard rich.ms

fe31nz
812 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2670324 9-Mar-2021 00:22
Send private message

That Ti 54334 chip is through hole, not surface mount.  Easy to replace with just home tools.



andrewNZ
2487 posts

Uber Geek
Inactive user


  #2670342 9-Mar-2021 08:20
Send private message

fe31nz:

That Ti 54334 chip is through hole, not surface mount.  Easy to replace with just home tools.


Looks pretty surface mount to me.

mkissin
116 posts

Master Geek

ID Verified

  #2670401 9-Mar-2021 10:10
Send private message

It's a surface mount SOIC-8.

 

The larger surface mount components are easier to work with than through-hole as there's less chance of you overheating it and ruining the through-hole plating. You still need some tools though, so a professional is probably worthwhile unless its something you'll do often.

 

 

FIFO

28 posts

Geek


  #2670492 9-Mar-2021 14:47
Send private message

Thanks all. I've had a positive response from Mark at https://phillipselectronics.co.nz/contact/ 

 

I will supply the component and they will do the job for me.

Create new topic





News and reviews »

Intel Arc A380 Graphics First Available in China
Posted 15-Jun-2022 17:08

JBL Introduces PartyBox Encore Essential Speaker
Posted 15-Jun-2022 17:05

New TVNZ+ streaming brand launches
Posted 13-Jun-2022 08:35

Chromecast With Google TV Review
Posted 10-Jun-2022 17:10

Xbox Gaming on Your Samsung Smart TV No Console Required
Posted 10-Jun-2022 00:01

Xbox Cloud Gaming Now Available in New Zealand
Posted 10-Jun-2022 00:01

HP Envy Inspire 7900e Review
Posted 9-Jun-2022 20:31

Philips Hue Starter Kit Review
Posted 4-Jun-2022 11:10

Sony Expands Its Wireless Speaker X-series Range
Posted 4-Jun-2022 10:25

Microsoft Updates Surface Laptop Go With 11th Gen Intel CPUs
Posted 2-Jun-2022 07:12

MSI Workstations, Business Laptops Exclusively Available From Ingram Micro New Zealand
Posted 31-May-2022 17:21

Seagate Serves Edge Security Applications With New Skyhawk AI Video-optimised Drive
Posted 31-May-2022 17:20

Dyson Gives Glimpse of Secret Robot Prototype
Posted 31-May-2022 17:15

Hisense Launches in New Zealand, With TVs and Home Appliances
Posted 31-May-2022 17:10

Logitech Introduces the Lift Vertical Ergonomic Mouse
Posted 31-May-2022 17:09








Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.







RSS feeds
Main feed
Forums feed
Copyright
©2002-2022 Geekzone®
Site features
Geekzone Badges
Geekzone Slack
Geekzone on Twitter
Affiliate links
Mighty Ape
Sharesies
Site Information
Subscribe to Geekzone
Privacy Statement
Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG)
Advertising
Trademark and copyright


This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

 