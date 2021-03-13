Hey all,

So my church got broken into. If theres a positive, it gave the push required to get more cameras.

We inherited a Panasonic NL316k (16 port IP NVR, poe) free from my work during an upgrade to bigger system. We have 2 Panasonic Dome IP's, 1 Panasonic Ball-style IP and are borrowing a UNV ball style while we decide. The recorder also picked up the ONVIF stream from a generic aliexpress camera we had lying at my house (not POE so we just played with it) so Brand isn't a big deal.

The dome style don't seem to be popular anymore I've noticed, and we noted that the picture at night suffered from glare easily. So are leaning toward ball-in-housing style.

We don't need fancy features. . Don't need expensive ones. Just need something that will give an IP stream, at decent quality, ONVIF and POE.

Any suggestions to get best bang for buck? We don't have a budget as such, but the price will determine how many we can get. And where from, that isn't aliexpress haha.

(Cabling isn't an issue, we'll be climbing through the roof/terminating/mounting them) This is just new territory for myself and my friend.

Cheers :D