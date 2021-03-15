With batteries and solar, you have a very limited about of power, and inevitable run out, so you need to be conscious of inefficiency. Every voltage conversion results on lost power, so the fewer conversions you have, the better. It is more efficient to go from 12v to 230v than 12v to 110v to 230v. Cost wise, I doubt you will be saving any money, once you buy a step-up transformer.

Regarding DC appliances; yes, it can be more efficient to use DC appliances. Many modern appliances (TV's, LED's, Laptops, phones etc) require DC internally, but are setup to be powered off mains for the convenience of home users. You will find in many cases that you are going 12v to 230v and then straight back to 12v or 5v, so you have 1-2 unnecessary conversions. Also many cheap 230v appliances have terribly inefficient converters in them - 230v LED BC/ES lights are a good example. You will typically lose 1/2 of the power they use due to bad power factor the AC to DC voltage conversion process and it is far more efficient to use DC to begin with.

One common mistake people make when starting out is using heating appliances. It takes an enormous amount of electricity to make heat (far more the most people think), so don't even think about hair driers, toasters, kettles or anything else designed to make heat. To put it in context I explain the following: A toaster uses as much power as a starter-motor - think about how long your battery will last trying to start a broken down engine, and that's how long your battery will last toasting bread.