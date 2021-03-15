Hi All,
Looking at purchasing a 2000w 12V Pure Sine wave battery converter from the US. Awesome unit with everything I need at a fraction of the price for the units available locally. Only problem is that the AC voltage output is 115V being a unit designed for the US. I have an understanding of step down transformers for taking 220V to 110V, but need some assistance on how to "step up" from 110V to 220V if this is even possible.
Please take note: NEWBIE HERE! Looking forward to your input
CHeers!