ArnoldGoat

I have a V380-pro camera connected via Ethernet and it works fine. I want to disable wifi on it because it interferes with my gate and garage remote control. I can’t see any obvious way other than breaking its arms off. The software doesn’t seem to have an off setting. The remote control is on 304MHz so I can’t see why it interferes, but disconnecting the camera power fixes the problem, so it is definitely the culprit.
An alternative might be to improve the aerial on the garage remote receiver, which is currently a short vertical wire. The remote still works at 3m range but not at the 6m required.