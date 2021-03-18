ArnoldGoat

It may not be the wifi, those 300-400MHz recievers are in general, complete garbage. You will have USB in the camera which is known to deal with low frequancy remotes quite well, you will have CPU and ram that probably operate at around that sort of frequency range. Its probably just leaking a little bit of RF over the whole band and the gate reciever is just desensitized because of it.

Even ethernet cables will radiate some RF from them, and if close to the reciever will desensitize it.