ArnoldGoat

#283889 18-Mar-2021 09:51
I have a V380-pro camera connected via Ethernet and it works fine. I want to disable wifi on it because it interferes with my gate and garage remote control. I can’t see any obvious way other than breaking its arms off. The software doesn’t seem to have an off setting. The remote control is on 304MHz so I can’t see why it interferes, but disconnecting the camera power fixes the problem, so it is definitely the culprit.

An alternative might be to improve the aerial on the garage remote receiver, which is currently a short vertical wire. The remote still works at 3m range but not at the 6m required.

richms
  #2676409 18-Mar-2021 10:53
It may not be the wifi, those 300-400MHz recievers are in general, complete garbage. You will have USB in the camera which is known to deal with low frequancy remotes quite well, you will have CPU and ram that probably operate at around that sort of frequency range. Its probably just leaking a little bit of RF over the whole band and the gate reciever is just desensitized because of it.

 

Even ethernet cables will radiate some RF from them, and if close to the reciever will desensitize it.




ArnoldGoat

  #2676455 18-Mar-2021 12:19
I thought about that after I posted. I think drilling a hole and putting an aerial for the garage remote on the outside would give it a fighting chance. I might be able to move it a bit further away from the camera too. There was already ethernet running past the receiver, but that didn't upset it. The camera is probably the last straw.

