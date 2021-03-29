Scorpion Z6L alarm with 5 motion sensors and 2 sirens. External siren was all rusted so removed when house was painted etc. Few years ago I installed konnected DIY which was working well. It was installed as a standalone system but I used the power for motion sensor and konnected board from the scorpion panel. Now moving out of the property so wanted to put the alarm how it was as it will be hard to explain to tenants how to use konnected as it involves setting up konnected and smartthings account. Removed the konnected and put the motion sensor cables back to panel but for some reason zone 6 is always triggered which seems to be tamper but no idea where it was going, maybe to the external siren which is now gone as I don’t see any extra cables coming to the internal siren or motion sensors. Also need some assistance in reconnecting the relay as siren is always on. So two thing are wrong, relay connection and that zone 6 tamper. Tried disabling zone 6 using manual but no luck. Here is a picture of how it was before I put konnected.