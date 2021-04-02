The manufacturer's spec sheet shows coverage by area (X axis), not depth (Y axis), so it's not possible to tell how deep the coverage can go. The two options are to either tilt it downwards, or to mount it sideways so the wide-area coverage zone goes down rather than across.
The first one is obviously easier, but without any idea of how good the Y coverage is all that could do is move the dead spot from the bottom of the stairwell to the top of the stairwell. OTOH the sideways-mount option seems a bit... odd. Anyone have an ideas on this?
In case this matters, the sensor is an Optex RXC-DT, dual PIR and MW.