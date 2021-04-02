Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsGadgets, robotics, home automation, electronics (including wearables)Alarm sensor for a stairwell

neb

neb

6404 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

#284142 2-Apr-2021 23:06
Send private message

For the Casa de Cowboy's newly-commissioned stairwell, the alarm sensor will be in the unusual position of being in a "room" that's much taller than it is wide, about 2m wide but about 5.5m tall. Mounting it in the standard configuration means that it'll only catch movement at the top of the stairwell, confirmed by some informal testing with a sensor.

 

 

The manufacturer's spec sheet shows coverage by area (X axis), not depth (Y axis), so it's not possible to tell how deep the coverage can go. The two options are to either tilt it downwards, or to mount it sideways so the wide-area coverage zone goes down rather than across.

 

 

The first one is obviously easier, but without any idea of how good the Y coverage is all that could do is move the dead spot from the bottom of the stairwell to the top of the stairwell. OTOH the sideways-mount option seems a bit... odd. Anyone have an ideas on this?

 

 

In case this matters, the sensor is an Optex RXC-DT, dual PIR and MW.

View this topic in a long page with up to 500 replies per page Create new topic
 1 | 2

neb

neb

6404 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2685910 2-Apr-2021 23:11
Send private message

In the things that make you go hmmmm category:

 

 

 

 

Note how long ago Google thinks it was posted, then look at the timestamps on the messages...

Affiliate link
 
 
 

Affiliate link: Norton 360 antivirus provides enhanced security for your connected devices, a secure VPN for online privacy, Password Manager, Firewall, SafeCam, PC Cloud Backup, Dark Web Monitoring, Parental Control, and more. An all-in-one cybersecurity solution backed by 100% Virus Protection Promise and 60 Day Money Back Guarantee.
MadEngineer
3031 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #2685911 2-Apr-2021 23:25
Send private message

Replace it with a 360 deg ceiling mount?




You're not on Atlantis anymore, Duncan Idaho.

neb

neb

6404 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2685913 2-Apr-2021 23:37
Send private message

MadEngineer: Replace it with a 360 deg ceiling mount?

 

 

Then it would mostly detect the chandelier :-).

 

 

On a semi-related note, does anyone have any idea whether the dual-tech sensor I've indicated uses AND or OR for the two techs? AND is for enhanced false positive immunity, which we've never had an issue with, OR is for enhanced detection, but none of the manufacturer's tech info indicates which one they use.



timmmay
18519 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Subscriber

  #2685923 3-Apr-2021 06:14
Send private message

We've had a Bosch alarm and sensors for 5 years or so, we have had maybe 1 or 2 false alarms in that time. I suspect but have no evidence that they require dual things to trigger, movement and IR, rather than just one. 

Goosey
2193 posts

Uber Geek


  #2685929 3-Apr-2021 08:33
Send private message

if it’s just a stairwell, why do you need a sensor? Wouldn’t a sensor in the most ‘accessible room for a burglar’ be better e.g. if there’s a room upstairs with a deck say a cat burglar would attempt to use?

 

And then a sensor outside or near this room facing the main passage?

 

same for the bottom of the stairs....where do these end up?  Normally sensors are mounted above exterior entry points and face inwards to the room....

MadEngineer
3031 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #2686041 3-Apr-2021 13:58
Send private message

Goosey:

 

if it’s just a stairwell, why do you need a sensor? Wouldn’t a sensor in the most ‘accessible room for a burglar’ be better e.g. if there’s a room upstairs with a deck say a cat burglar would attempt to use?

 

And then a sensor outside or near this room facing the main passage?

 

same for the bottom of the stairs....where do these end up?  Normally sensors are mounted above exterior entry points and face inwards to the room....

 

this.




You're not on Atlantis anymore, Duncan Idaho.

neb

neb

6404 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2686184 4-Apr-2021 01:24
Send private message

Goosey:

if it’s just a stairwell, why do you need a sensor? Wouldn’t a sensor in the most ‘accessible room for a burglar’ be better e.g. if there’s a room upstairs with a deck say a cat burglar would attempt to use?

 

 

That's exactly why it needs to be in the stairwell, because that's the one chokepoint in the house that an intruder has to pass through to get from (most of) the points of entry to (most of) the points of interest for burgling.

 

 

same for the bottom of the stairs....where do these end up?

 

 

In an area with four doors, access to which would require tunnelling through significant portions of the house to get a wire in, and for which opening one or more doors would mask most sensor locations even if you could somehow get an alarm wire down there.

 

 

The reason for putting it in the stairwell is that that's by far the most valuable location for a sensor in the entire house.



timmmay
18519 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Subscriber

  #2686185 4-Apr-2021 05:41
Send private message

Could you put one at the top and / or bottom of the stairs?

Goosey
2193 posts

Uber Geek


  #2686193 4-Apr-2021 07:25
Send private message

@neb

 

Agree, but are you saying all your valuable cash, jewels, electronics are kept in the hallway?

 

im no burglar, but if I can see a house has an alarm, I’d be making a plan to access the master bedroom for a quick rummage and perhaps leave with a tv, jewels, socks filled with cash, and maybe even some electronics sitting in the bed stands....then leave without tripping the hallway sensor, cause this crook has seen those casa de cowboy photos and thinking there might be some hidden trap door booby traps....

 

 

 

these days, if crooks really want to spend time in your house, they will cut the external sirens, but first cut the copper/fibre to the house....(so the alarm can’t dial out and taking a bet there isn’t a 3G fall over),otherwise it’s unfortunately crooks who want to get something quick to steal so they can then quickly on sell to fund habits and lifestyles.

 

Ted West and his gang ain’t doing house burgs anymore...

 

 

 

 

Jase2985
11565 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Lifetime subscriber

  #2686195 4-Apr-2021 07:28
Send private message

reed switches on the doors as well

cyril7
8737 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Subscriber

  #2686207 4-Apr-2021 08:23
Send private message

Hi so concider ING the stairs are a key passageway that cannot be avoided, the sensor will only trigger once the burglar gets to the top of the stairs, 5sec later than purhaps you wanted, is that really such a big deal?

Cyril

Edit you could tilt it slightly downwards, but be aware the pickup pattern is already tilted down so it would be a very small amount required.

neb

neb

6404 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2686296 4-Apr-2021 12:37
Send private message

timmmay:

Could you put one at the top and / or bottom of the stairs?



No, see the second part of my reply.

sparkz25
750 posts

Ultimate Geek
Inactive user


  #2686297 4-Apr-2021 12:50
Send private message

Install at the top of the stairs in a corner slightly tilted down as @Cyril7 has mentioned would be your best bet.

 

Do not mount it flat on the wall, as it will not work that well.

neb

neb

6404 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2686300 4-Apr-2021 12:59
Send private message

cyril7: Hi so concider ING the stairs are a key passageway that cannot be avoided, the sensor will only trigger once the burglar gets to the top of the stairs, 5sec later than purhaps you wanted, is that really such a big deal?.


It also gets armed at night, and I'd prefer to be warned about an intruder at the bottom of the stairs than right outside the (open) bedroom door. For one thing it'd be firmly closed by the time they got to the top.

SirHumphreyAppleby
1973 posts

Uber Geek


  #2686363 4-Apr-2021 18:21
Send private message

There are high bay PIR sensors which are designed to detect motion in a narrow corridor (some have lenses which can be altered to narrow the field). Unfortunately, I can't find any which are DC powered as they seem to mostly be used for lighting control.

 

If you must install at the top of the stairs, you could use a photoelectric sensor. If you can get power downstairs, an active IR driveway sensor may be an option. I use one with three sensors across our front yard. It's very forgiving when it comes to alignment so you could possibly get away with mounting it slightly off alignment to cover a wider area.

 1 | 2
View this topic in a long page with up to 500 replies per page Create new topic





News and reviews »

Huawei Introduces Watch Fit 2
Posted 14-Jul-2022 17:06

Huawei Launches Watch D in New Zealand
Posted 14-Jul-2022 17:05

Spark announces sale of 70% of TowerCo
Posted 12-Jul-2022 08:46

D-Link G415 4G Smart Router Review
Posted 27-Jun-2022 17:24

New Zealand Video Game Sales Reaches $540 Million
Posted 26-Jun-2022 14:49

Github Copilot Generally Available to All Developers
Posted 26-Jun-2022 14:37

Logitech G Introduces the New Astro A10 Headset
Posted 26-Jun-2022 14:20

Fitbit introduces Sleep Profiles
Posted 26-Jun-2022 14:11

Synology Introduces FlashStation FS3410
Posted 26-Jun-2022 14:04

Intel Arc A380 Graphics First Available in China
Posted 15-Jun-2022 17:08

JBL Introduces PartyBox Encore Essential Speaker
Posted 15-Jun-2022 17:05

New TVNZ+ streaming brand launches
Posted 13-Jun-2022 08:35

Chromecast With Google TV Review
Posted 10-Jun-2022 17:10

Xbox Gaming on Your Samsung Smart TV No Console Required
Posted 10-Jun-2022 00:01

Xbox Cloud Gaming Now Available in New Zealand
Posted 10-Jun-2022 00:01








Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.







GoodSync is the easiest file sync and backup for Windows and Mac



RSS feeds
Main feed
Forums feed
Copyright
©2002-2022 Geekzone®
Site features
Geekzone Badges
Geekzone Slack
Geekzone on Twitter
Affiliate links
Mighty Ape
Sharesies
Site Information
Subscribe to Geekzone
Privacy Statement
Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG)
Advertising
Trademark and copyright


This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

 