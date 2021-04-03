Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
ForumsGadgets, robotics, home automation, electronics (including wearables)Eufy and Apple Home
Finally brought an eufy wireless doorbell 30% off at super cheap today. I read that face reconition only works with home base 1 not 2 . It works apparently with Apple home . I can scan the QR code for the home base but can’t scan the doorbell. Is there a manual code somewhere I can enter ? It says 8 digits but can’t work it out on the package where the code may be. Any ideas? Cheers Stu

Doesn't look like the doorbell works with HomeKit https://communitysecurity.eufylife.com/t/deliver-what-was-promised-eufy-where-s-homekit-for-doorbells/368675/69

 

 

Bugger. Just found that , I really wanted to know how to recognize faces so doesn’t record the family all the time 

I was just asking a couple of days ago if the Eufy doorbell would work with homekit, as there was a recent article saying it did. Looks like you've proved that article wrong (thanks!).



RunningMan:

I was just asking a couple of days ago if the Eufy doorbell would work with homekit, as there was a recent article saying it did. Looks like you've proved that article wrong (thanks!).



The home app looks good the eufy one seems limited. I want to switch off alerts every time I go out the door to the garage , the only way I can work out how to do this is switch off motion unless doorbell is pressed. It would be cool to have a routine where at home or during weekend motion is off but can be set during week day or at night . I’m just going to switch on motion at night manually

