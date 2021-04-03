Finally brought an eufy wireless doorbell 30% off at super cheap today. I read that face reconition only works with home base 1 not 2 . It works apparently with Apple home . I can scan the QR code for the home base but can’t scan the doorbell. Is there a manual code somewhere I can enter ? It says 8 digits but can’t work it out on the package where the code may be. Any ideas? Cheers Stu