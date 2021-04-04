jackyleunght2002

Hi Jacky,





Thank you for your reply. The issue you are experiencing with the JBLTUNE225 TWS is called Bluetooth Interference. This happens when the signal between the phone and the earbuds gets cut off when the interferences are present. Please refer to the information below.



How to avoid Bluetooth interference/interruptions:

? Always have a clear line of sight between your Bluetooth device (speaker, headphones, etc.) and source device (Smartphone/tablet/PC, etc). Be aware of obstacles in front of your devices.

? Try to shutdown products that have Bluetooth, but not are not being used. They are often the reason for interference even though they are not being used.

? Do not stand too close to your Wi-Fi router since a Wi-Fi signal is stronger and in many cases will "overlap" the connection.

? Be aware of walls around you. Concrete and brick walls will often interrupt the signal, as it cannot pass through such thick walls.

? Bluetooth signals cannot travel through water, which includes the human body. Make sure with Wireless Headphones to keep your Source device and the receiver on the same side of your body.

? Open spaces such as parks can cause issues for your devices, as open air is "bad" for any Bluetooth signal if it cannot reflect from objects around you.



You may try resetting the unit. Here's how:



-Place both ear pods in the charging box, while the charging box is plugged into a power source.

-Press and hold the button on the Right pod for about 5 seconds. The LED on the pod will turn off and then turn back on again.

-This restores to factory defaults. (Please note that charging must take place for reset to work.)

-It also may be necessary to remove or forget the earbuds from the list of paired Bluetooth devices in order to pair again.





Mikey

Customer Support

Harman Lifestyle Division





? Name of the product/speaker: JBL T225 Truly Wireless Black

? Issue: When I am put on my phone on one side of the car seat, walked to the back of the car and to the other side of the car, it is keeps on dropping the bluetooth signal, also I put my phone in my pant pocket while I was mowing the lawn, it is just continuously to drop out. I have tested on my other mobile phone; it is doing the same thing! 2. when the ear buds is fully charged, the Bluetooth indicator on my phone telling me it is only 90% charged. 3. as always, i have used both earbuds, but I seems to discover that the left ear bud's battery consumption is faster than the right hand one.

?