The NZQA list is here:

https://www.nzqa.govt.nz/ncea/subjects/approved-calculator-list/

It is quite common to have a graphing calculator, especially if taking maths subjects at senior levels year 12-13 with some schools even recommending their use from year 11. The Casio FX-9750 II would be the most common graphics calculator. They can be taken into official NCEA mathematics/statistics examinations at any level and most schools have encouraged their use especially with uptake of digital technologies in classrooms over the past decade. For further advice you should ask the subject or classroom teacher as to when they are used.

There is a lively second hand market for graphing calculators at the end of secondary as they are generally not used in exams at university level.

There is also a move toward digital exams in the future at which time standalone calculators would potentially no longer be necessary, however there are no plans for this as of yet and maths exams at secondary level remain hand written.

The Assessment Specifications pages describe which subject exams calculators may be used and where graphing calculators may be advantageous:

https://www.nzqa.govt.nz/ncea/subjects/assessment-specifications/