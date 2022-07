A newly installed alarm should have a new backup battery. They are typically good for about 3-5 years.

If the battery has failed it may just be the battery, but it could be a faulty panel not charging it. Replace with a 12v 7ah battery and see.

If its not the panel battery, are your detectors / sirens wired or wireless? If wireless, could be a lost signal to the device (check batteries in wireless devices).

Have you made any changes, removed copper phone line for example? At 3am, it could be the panel trying to dial out for a comms check and failing (even if you cancelled a monitoring contract with a provider, your alarm will still try and communicate with them, they just ignore the signal), this will require a tech to take dialer out of programming.

If you have lost all power to the alarm system (and backup battery died), it could be asking to update / insert date and time (usually programming via keypad).

Lots of possibilities