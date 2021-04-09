Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
GEMM

1 post

Wannabe Geek


#284243 9-Apr-2021 12:14
Hey Team, as you already likely know DickSmith.co.nz got brought up after the retail stores were closed and overhauled, one of the new features is their brand Kogan. Looking at reviews on their online store their Smart TVs are being received quite well by the residential market here in New Zealand. I am more than overdue to buy a new TV, I will be honest and say I want it to last more than the Consumer Guarantees Act or an extended warranty covers me for. Despite the good reviews, I remain a little sceptical. Are Kogan Smart HD TVs better, or the same when put up against the likes of a low range Samsung, Sony, Panasonic and Philips Smart HD TV? Are the differences not worth fussing over? I have seen Harvey Norman advertising Samsung low range Smart HD TV 43 inch in the higher six hundred. I will admit there is a real appeal to buy something and then if something goes wrong being able to seek a remedy at a physical store, but for this privilege do we need to pay more perhaps? I have heard the Veon TVs from the Warehouse are so bad that Pawn Shops will not take them. I would be interested to know if the Kogan TVs are made with similar technology or the same parts as the leading brands? I have seen another brand of TV selling online also called Gorilla, which I had never heard of before but sells at a slightly higher price point than Veon. If anyone out there can give me the down-low of the best approach to my TV conundrum I would appreciate it. Much appreciated, thank you, Gracie. 

mattenz
139 posts

Master Geek


  #2689916 9-Apr-2021 12:35
Pricespy can be good for getting prices. Is there something that you're looking for in a Smart TV that can't be accomplished better with a Chromecast/Apple TV/whatever?

antonknee
1086 posts

Uber Geek

Subscriber

  #2689941 9-Apr-2021 13:53
There's absolutely a reason buying a reputable brand from a reputable retailer with a local presence costs more.

 

I would not purchase a Kogan branded television myself. I doubt the quality is there and I know their customer service can sometimes leave a lot to be desired.

 

I used to work for The Warehouse Group, the Veon stuff was ok but not great IMO at that time. Definitely some shortcuts taken to hit a price point.

antonknee
1086 posts

Uber Geek

Subscriber

  #2689949 9-Apr-2021 14:16
Also just another thought - be aware that the likes of JVC and Philips simply license their brand for use on private labeled products.



neb

neb
6438 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2690125 9-Apr-2021 17:38
antonknee:

Also just another thought - be aware that the likes of JVC and Philips simply license their brand for use on private labeled products.

 

 

Or the other way round, the big brands put their badge on some low-cost OEM's product, so your Kogan and a Sony could have come off the same production line. I chose Sony for the example because they in particular stopped making most of the stuff with their name on it 20+ years ago, unless it's very expensive and/or high margin it almost certainly has nothing Sony it in except the packaging. Other manufacturers probably do the same.

 

 

In my case I'd just buy last year's model off Trademe, you're getting almost the latest thing at a fraction of the current price. And avoid the "smart" part of anything, when that's attached to a TV or similar it means they've bolted a $49.95 Android phone onto it with the app store locked to one the manufacturer controls. If you want smart, add your own external media device.

