Hey Team, as you already likely know DickSmith.co.nz got brought up after the retail stores were closed and overhauled, one of the new features is their brand Kogan. Looking at reviews on their online store their Smart TVs are being received quite well by the residential market here in New Zealand. I am more than overdue to buy a new TV, I will be honest and say I want it to last more than the Consumer Guarantees Act or an extended warranty covers me for. Despite the good reviews, I remain a little sceptical. Are Kogan Smart HD TVs better, or the same when put up against the likes of a low range Samsung, Sony, Panasonic and Philips Smart HD TV? Are the differences not worth fussing over? I have seen Harvey Norman advertising Samsung low range Smart HD TV 43 inch in the higher six hundred. I will admit there is a real appeal to buy something and then if something goes wrong being able to seek a remedy at a physical store, but for this privilege do we need to pay more perhaps? I have heard the Veon TVs from the Warehouse are so bad that Pawn Shops will not take them. I would be interested to know if the Kogan TVs are made with similar technology or the same parts as the leading brands? I have seen another brand of TV selling online also called Gorilla, which I had never heard of before but sells at a slightly higher price point than Veon. If anyone out there can give me the down-low of the best approach to my TV conundrum I would appreciate it. Much appreciated, thank you, Gracie.