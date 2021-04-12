Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
ForumsGadgets, robotics, home automation, electronics (including wearables)Google Nest Hub Max not 'seeing' Chromecasts or Nest Hub
jonathan18

6149 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Subscriber

#284299 12-Apr-2021 16:49
I'm having trouble with our Nest Hub Max; I've posted on Google's forums but haven't received any advice, so hope someone here can help! 

 

Our Nest Hub Max can no longer 'see' any of the various Chromecast Audios, a Chromecast Ultra or another (standard) Nest Hub to be able to cast audio (or video) to these  - ie, not one of these is listed in the casting devices list, but all the Nest Minis in the house are listed. Strangely, each of these devices is viewable from the 'room' screen, and clicking on 'play music' from this screen does work (as does an audio command to play on those devices).

 

This is the only device afflicted this way; all devices that can be cast to (CC audios, a CC Ultra, Minis etc) are visible on (or controllable from) our phones, iPads, the Google Minis, and on the standard Nest Hub.  

 

I have tried resetting one of the CC audios and this hasn't worked. I have also tried fully resetting the Nest Max and this has made no difference - but interestingly I did have problems with the reset, including the inability to connect it to a 5GHz-only SSID. Most of the non-visible devices are on the same SSID as the Max, so that doesn't appear to be a factor.   

 

We have installed new access points (Aruba IAP-315) in the past couple of weeks, but given I have managed to get all other devices working fine (and I've tried connecting the errant Hub Max to the same AP as the working Hub, in case there was any difference with AP settings I couldn't spot).  

 

Anyway, apologies for the long post - but I'd really appreciate any assistance to identify why the Hub Max isn't able to see certain devices (the CC Audios and other Hub) while it can see others like Nest Minis fine, and how to fix this.  

 

Thanks in advance.

ShinyChrome
SNNAAAAAAKKKKEEEEE
1439 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Subscriber

  #2691633 12-Apr-2021 17:59
Given Google's reliance on mDNS to communicate, I'd start by looking at how Airgroup is configured.

Are you able to share screenshots of your Airgroups settings under Services and also the Airgroup tab under the main dashboard?

Is the DIAL service group ticked under Airgroups?

antoniosk
2249 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2691636 12-Apr-2021 18:06
AP isolation between clients?




jonathan18

6149 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Subscriber

  #2691735 12-Apr-2021 20:24
Thanks for the posts; this should cover all the areas requested, @ShinyChrome.

 

I went kinda crazy and have enabled all services under AirGroup, having tried the most obvious and got some of the key things working (eg GoogleCast on Spotfiy etc), but this one has me stumped, esp. since the standard Hub sees everything.

 

Re 'AP isolation between clients' - what should I be looking for in relation to that?

 

Thanks again.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 



antoniosk
2249 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2691769 12-Apr-2021 21:41
Access points I think.

 

basically it’s a setting to stop devices from seeing each other on the same network. Think Koru lounge and other places where shared wifi is.

 

 




jonathan18

6149 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Subscriber

  #2691782 12-Apr-2021 22:16
antoniosk:

 

Access points I think.

 

basically it’s a setting to stop devices from seeing each other on the same network. Think Koru lounge and other places where shared wifi is.

 

 

Thanks for the further info. My reading of the Aruba IAP guide is it appears client isolation needs to be actively enabled and configured and, given I reset these APs prior to installation, I wouldn't think this would be the case?

 

https://help.central.arubanetworks.com/latest/documentation/online_help/content/access-points/cfg/networks/client-isolation.htm

 

And here's the equivalent page on AirGroup settings but, as a networking ignoramus, it's all g(r)eek to me...

 

https://www.arubanetworks.com/techdocs/Instant_83_WebHelp/Content/Instant_UG/Services/AirGroup/AirGroup%20Configuration.htm

 

 

ShinyChrome
SNNAAAAAAKKKKEEEEE
1439 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Subscriber

  #2691889 13-Apr-2021 08:20
Client isolation mode would mean that no one device can talk to any other device, so unlikely it is set if you can see other devices on the same SSID communicating. You can check it under the SSID > Advanced options > Misc anyway for 'Deny Intra VLAN Traffic'.

 

Which IP is the Hub on? Is it appearing in the AirGroup list above next to a service?

 

While you are in SSID > Advanced options, I'd also try switching broadcast filtering to disabled if it isn't already.

 

 

Jase2985
11587 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Lifetime subscriber

  #2691890 13-Apr-2021 08:24
if you use something like fing on your mobile can it see all the devices?



Batwing
582 posts

Ultimate Geek

Trusted

  #2691901 13-Apr-2021 09:34
I've found in the last 48 hours none of my nest minis show up, but other cast devices do. I can access them by Google home app but not in any cast menus. I can talk to them fine though.

Rebooting them didn't help which is my usual goto, sometimes cast devices just disappear and sometimes they don't in my experience.

jonathan18

6149 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Subscriber

  #2694487 18-Apr-2021 16:03
Sorry, a family member has been ill over the last week so no chance until now to check this out further.

 

Checked and 'Deny Intra VLAN Traffic' and 'broadcast filtering' on all SSIDs and they're both disabled on all.

 

The Max Hub's IP is 192.168.1.49; it shows up in the AirGroup servers (type=mDNS,DLNA; service=DIAL). I've included a screenshot of (some of) the 'AirGroup cache below if that's of any help. Any other info that would be helpful?

 

Yeah, I do understand that Chromecasts do disappear occasionally, but this isn't that kind of random situation that a bit of time or a reboot seems to fix - it's only happening on one device and which never happened prior to installing these new APs, and that's been the case for three or so weeks now.

 

I've checked out Fing and it can see the Nest Max fine as can other devices (including our phones and other GA-enabled devices like the standard Hub and the Google Minis), which are able to cast to the Chromecasts.

 

I do notice one thing that we do randomly appear to lose WiFi connection on the Max, and this is a commonly reported problem. (It's also connected to the more distant AP, but shows a strong connection; as noted earlier, it doesn't apparently see any 5GHz WiFi.)

 

Thanks again!

 

Click to see full size

GregM
78 posts

Master Geek


  #2694508 18-Apr-2021 18:13
I've just set my 315's up and have the same issue with my chrome casts, I can see them connected and talk to them via the home app, but can not cast to them. Did you get this fixed?

GregM
78 posts

Master Geek


  #2694516 18-Apr-2021 18:40
Got it working, just enabled all services, I didn't have all the airgroup enabled.

jonathan18

6149 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Subscriber

  #2694689 19-Apr-2021 09:46
GregM: Got it working, just enabled all services, I didn't have all the airgroup enabled.

 

Glad you got it working - I wish my issue was as simply resolved!

 

Really frustrating not being able to view or control what music was playing at a family gathering at our place last night - first world problems for sure, but when it was working (nearly) perfectly  prior...

ShinyChrome
SNNAAAAAAKKKKEEEEE
1439 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Subscriber

  #2694731 19-Apr-2021 10:59
Are you able to see what channels the 5ghz SSIDs are using in the dashboard? This guy had issues with his WiFi camping on a higher channel (>=149) than the Nest can support.

 

It's unlikely to be the whole issue, but may be a factor; I have had issues previously with my Harmony hub where it wouldn't communicate on dual-band SSID with a device connected on 5ghz, as it is 2.4ghz only. I wonder if it may be having a similar sort of issue if it can't communicate over the 5ghz.

Quinny
754 posts

Ultimate Geek

Trusted

  #2694739 19-Apr-2021 11:14
Thank you for the thread. I have had horrid trouble with dropouts on my Hub Max and none on my older mini hub. Will try the above 

jonathan18

6149 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Subscriber

  #2694742 19-Apr-2021 11:19
Quinny:

Thank you for the thread. I have had horrid trouble with dropouts on my Hub Max and none on my older mini hub. Will try the above 



Yeah, I recall your comments on the problems you were having on another thread, and checked these out again yesterday... Clearly my good luck of having it work properly for a year or so has come to an end. Will also check out what channels the APs are set to on 5GHz.

TBH, I've debated resetting my APs, as with all the fiddling I've done I get connection speeds on 5GHz that are nothing as fast as I had when first set up...

