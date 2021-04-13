Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Amazon now seems to know about NZ product barcodes
steve98

#284307 13-Apr-2021 07:29
I've had an Echo Show (the Alexa device with the camera and screen) for a few years now and it has a feature where you can say "Alexa, scan this" and it will scan a barcode that you hold up to the camera, decipher it, and add the product to your shopping list. When I first got the device I found it would work for products shipped in from overseas but not domestic products. So I kind of stopped using it. At the weekend I was messing around and tried it again and found that it now seems to understand everything I throw at it - even down to very local things like Anathoths Jam, Tip-top bread and NZ-produced Coca Cola.

 

I'm not sure how long this has been the case but does anyone have any thoughts about what this might mean? There have been rumours of Amazon setting up operations here for a while, could it be that this is a step towards that outcome? Or something more mundane like just wanting the Echo Show to be more useful to users in NZ?

freitasm
  #2691884 13-Apr-2021 08:14
Product I'd used in barcodes are standardised so at some point they must have tapped into that database. It necessarily setting up shop here but just to be more useful I'd say. Good to know, I will move the Echo Show to the kitchen, replacing the Dot.




timmmay
  #2691896 13-Apr-2021 08:46
IMHO, with no inside knowledge but some familiarity with Amazon, New Zealand is too small for an Amazon warehouse. They should probably get Amazon AU to add NZ shipping option.

Oblivian
  #2691899 13-Apr-2021 09:32
We learned about Barcodes during economics back in the day. During one of the product design and marketing courses :)

 

That's where we were mind blown that barcodes have region codes. 

 

All NZ products start with 9 4......

 

But as F suggests, there have been a few apps such as 'food switch' and those sort of calorie counting ones that are able to lookup the product and nearest alternatives. So there must be something rather centralised already and a set of keys have been handed over



wellygary
  #2691903 13-Apr-2021 09:38
Oblivian:

 

We learned about Barcodes during economics back in the day. During one of the product design and marketing courses :)

 

That's where we were mind blown that barcodes have region codes. 

 

All NZ products start with 9 4......

 

But as F suggests, there have been a few apps such as 'food switch' and those sort of calorie counting ones that are able to lookup the product and nearest alternatives. So there must be something rather centralised already and a set of keys have been handed over

 

 

There is an international agency that co-ordinates barcodes, they have branches around the world including NZ ,so Yip there is a central database 

 

https://www.gs1.org/standards/get-barcodes

 

 

old3eyes
  #2691904 13-Apr-2021 09:42
timmmay:

 

IMHO, with no inside knowledge but some familiarity with Amazon, New Zealand is too small for an Amazon warehouse. They should probably get Amazon AU to add NZ shipping option.

 

 

I wonder if then we will be blocked from  using the Amazon US website or for them to ship to NZ??




timmmay
  #2691920 13-Apr-2021 10:10
old3eyes:

 

I wonder if then we will be blocked from  using the Amazon US website or for them to ship to NZ??

 

 

Doubt it, we can buy from US, UK and from AU if you can get shipping now.

richms
  #2692086 13-Apr-2021 15:35
timmmay:

 

old3eyes:

 

I wonder if then we will be blocked from  using the Amazon US website or for them to ship to NZ??

 

 

Doubt it, we can buy from US, UK and from AU if you can get shipping now.

 

 

Is UK working again now?

 

 




old3eyes
  #2692088 13-Apr-2021 15:38
richms:

 

timmmay:

 

Doubt it, we can buy from US, UK and from AU if you can get shipping now.

 

 

Is UK working again now?

 

 

 

 

Yes I thought that they wouldn't ship to NZ unless you use UK Youshop and get charged sales tax twice. 




