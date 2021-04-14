Wondering if anyone has a Tesla PW with 3-phase supply, and how it is configured.

Found this article (https://www.solarquotes.com.au/blog/home-batteries-3-phase/) which lists a load of different ways a system can be configured.

From what I can tell a Tesla PW would typically fit into config #6 or #7 - i.e. single phase solar inverter, with the PW feeding a single phase. The difference between the two is the number of phases the PW gateway is monitoring (via CT clamps).

In Oz they support "net-metering" so the PW will monitor all three phases and export power on it's phase to offset any import on the other two phases. But I am pretty sure NZ doesn't support net metering so I am wondering if NZ PW installs bother with the CT clamps on all 3 phases or not?

Also keen to hear any general feedback on the PW!