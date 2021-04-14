Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
SumnerBoy

1889 posts

#284342 14-Apr-2021 21:56
Wondering if anyone has a Tesla PW with 3-phase supply, and how it is configured.

 

Found this article (https://www.solarquotes.com.au/blog/home-batteries-3-phase/) which lists a load of different ways a system can be configured.

 

From what I can tell a Tesla PW would typically fit into config #6 or #7 - i.e. single phase solar inverter, with the PW feeding a single phase. The difference between the two is the number of phases the PW gateway is monitoring (via CT clamps).

 

In Oz they support "net-metering" so the PW will monitor all three phases and export power on it's phase to offset any import on the other two phases. But I am pretty sure NZ doesn't support net metering so I am wondering if NZ PW installs bother with the CT clamps on all 3 phases or not?

 

Also keen to hear any general feedback on the PW!

snnet
1339 posts

  #2692938 14-Apr-2021 22:07
Yeah, unless things have changed in the last year or so you'd need one powerwall per phase if that's the product you want to use. They're good enough for the cost.

SumnerBoy

1889 posts

  #2692939 14-Apr-2021 22:15
Only if you need full house backup tho right?

 

If I arrange my critical loads on one of the phases, and have my PW on there, if there is a power cut I won't be able to run anything on phases 2 or 3, but phase 1 will be running from the PW.

 

The main question is around the net-metering and whether NZ installs have 3 CT clamps or just 1.

Scott3
2831 posts

  #2692941 14-Apr-2021 22:35
Pretty sure the Tesla Power-wall only has a single phase inverter.

 

A family members home where one was installed has a two phase feed (60A each I think). Electrician ended up putting the solar system, power-wall & all load on a single phase, so the other phase sits disused.

 

Essentially like config 6 in OP's link, except they have no load on the other phase, so everything gets backed up by the power-wall.

 

 

 

You are correct that there is no net metering (matching import & export rates) in NZ. My understanding this sucks for those with solar. Pritty easy to set up via a multiphase inverter (or micro-inverters) to generate on each phase, but if you are generating 1kW on each phase, and consuming 3kW on a single phase, you will get billed for 2kW at retail rate, and paid for 2kW at the low export rate... 



SumnerBoy

1889 posts

  #2693030 15-Apr-2021 08:59
Yep the PW is single phase AC coupled. 

