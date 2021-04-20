Purchased an Arlo Essential Spotlight from PB Tech, it will be going back tomorrow. I have strong wifi and fibre max but the lag is ridiculous, live view is simply unusable most of the time when it decides to connect and I haven’t even tried to use two way audio which I assume would be laughable.
Can someone recommend a stand alone camera with a similar feature set that actually works as it should? Live view, two way audio, push notifications etc. No problem with Ethernet connection rather than wireless.