Arlo Essential alternative?
marmel

1730 posts

Uber Geek

Subscriber

#284414 20-Apr-2021 19:58
Purchased an Arlo Essential Spotlight from PB Tech, it will be going back tomorrow. I have strong wifi and fibre max but the lag is ridiculous, live view is simply unusable most of the time when it decides to connect and I haven’t even tried to use two way audio which I assume would be laughable.

Can someone recommend a stand alone camera with a similar feature set that actually works as it should? Live view, two way audio, push notifications etc. No problem with Ethernet connection rather than wireless.

Zorg2000
53 posts

Master Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #2695448 20-Apr-2021 21:05
There are plenty of alternatives depending on what you want/need it for. Here's a link for a video that covers off some good options, it's US based but most of the products are available here in NZ or can be shipped. https://youtu.be/eGRgZWb5zx0

 

I have a Reolink NVR system which is working well for me.

 

Good luck.

Wheelbarrow01
1230 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Chorus

  #2695472 20-Apr-2021 22:16
I've got a Eufy 2C camera system which works great on 100/20 fibre. Video streaming and 2 way audio to my mobiles is pretty good - about a 1 second delay.

 

I know you don't want such a system but Eufy also do a standalone spotlight camera that may get similar 2 way results? Supercheap have them amongst others.

scuwp
3580 posts

Uber Geek


  #2695629 21-Apr-2021 07:01
I have a Eufy system and have had big problems with reliability. There's another thread on that here. What do you call lag? Mine is probably a 1-2 second delay when live streaming. Eufy has a possible advantage of not going through cloud storage, images are stored and shared from the home base unit.




marmel

1730 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Subscriber

  #2695659 21-Apr-2021 08:19
Lag is around 10 seconds. If you just wanted to be notified when someone had been at the door or simply recording for security purposes that would be fine but it’s completely unusable for the features they advertise the camera having, two way audio for example.

rp1790
603 posts

Ultimate Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #2695932 21-Apr-2021 11:03
Another +1 for the Eufy cameras.  I came from using a whole lot of Arlo's and don't regret selling them and buy all EufyCams.  

