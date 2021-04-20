Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
bobcee

8 posts

Wannabe Geek


#284416 20-Apr-2021 21:19
Hi all,

I'm in the process of building my first home and have decided to go with Shelly products to get into a bit of home automation.

I've been on the hunt for mains momentary switches, but cannot find what I am looking for anywhere in NZ... Maybe I'm not looking hard enough?

To be specific, an NZ certified equivalent to the below is what I am after;

To use as light & motorized switches - https://www.leviton.com/en/products/5657-2w

The closest I found was this - https://www.pdl.co.nz/products/detail?CatNo=PDLP387M3TM&backto=%2Fsearch%3Fq%3DMomentary

Even though the PDL is advertised as 'momentary' it doesn't spring back to it's off position (I bought one as a sample), whereas the first one does, according to the internet.

Have I got my terminology mixed up? I was under the impression momentary meant said switch has to be held down to keep the circuit closed

Any help would be much appreciated

mattenz
140 posts

Master Geek


  #2695467 20-Apr-2021 21:33
Sounds like what you're looking for is a "bell press mechanism". You could also look at push mechanisms (not sure if this one can be momentary).

bobcee

8 posts

Wannabe Geek


  #2695479 20-Apr-2021 22:32
mattenz:

Sounds like what you're looking for is a "bell press mechanism". You could also look at push mechanisms (not sure if this one can be momentary).



I did come across that one, but it's just on/off unfortunately. I am looking for an on/off/on, exactly like the PDL I linked, but one that springs back to the off (centre) when you let go.

My plan is to set it up like this;

Short press either up or down = lights on/off
Long press down = dim
Long press up = brighten

mattenz
140 posts

Master Geek


  #2695481 20-Apr-2021 22:35
Oh I see, I haven't come across one that has a separate up and down press output. Are you sure that is possible for a Shelly to take that input?



bobcee

8 posts

Wannabe Geek


  #2695484 20-Apr-2021 22:56
mattenz:

Oh I see, I haven't come across one that has a separate up and down press output. Are you sure that is possible for a Shelly to take that input?



The Leviton switch everyone over on reddit are using is exactly that.

The Shelly dimmer 2 has two switch inputs, which in this case will be the two On position outputs on the switch I am referring to.

If you open the link to the Leviton there is a wiring diagram on there that you can refer to.

hairy1
3162 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2695525 21-Apr-2021 01:08
I'm using the PDL momentary switch in front of all my shelly's and they work great. For the dinners you can hold them down to dim or brighten. I'm using this one:

https://www.showtechnix.co.nz/store/pdl-iconic-series-iconic-switch-10ax-momentary-led-pdl381m10pml-vw/

Let me know if you have any questions. I have those switches in front of dinner 2's, 2.5's and Shelly 1's.

Cheers, Matt.




mattenz
140 posts

Master Geek


  #2695638 21-Apr-2021 07:24
hairy1: I'm using the PDL momentary switch in front of all my shelly's and they work great. For the dinners you can hold them down to dim or brighten. I'm using this one:

https://www.showtechnix.co.nz/store/pdl-iconic-series-iconic-switch-10ax-momentary-led-pdl381m10pml-vw/

Let me know if you have any questions. I have those switches in front of dinner 2's, 2.5's and Shelly 1's.

Cheers, Matt.

 

 

 

What switch are you using over the top? This one? https://www.showtechnix.co.nz/store/pdl-iconic-series-iconic-dolly-rocker-blank-white-ea-pdl381ar-vw/

hairy1
3162 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2695643 21-Apr-2021 07:33
I'm not at home until later in the week unfortunately but the ones I got have leds. They have a switch plate with a small line on them. Blank would work just as well.




My views (except when I am looking out their windows) are not those of my employer.



mattenz
140 posts

Master Geek


  #2695653 21-Apr-2021 07:55
That sounds good. Also, do the indicator LEDs work with the dimmers? (Not to hijack the thread!)

hairy1
3162 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2695712 21-Apr-2021 08:39
Don't think so. The leds are very subtle and I don't think they are dimmable. They caused all sorts of dramas with dimming when wired with the light circuits. We just have them wired direct to power now.




My views (except when I am looking out their windows) are not those of my employer.

bobcee

8 posts

Wannabe Geek


  #2696243 21-Apr-2021 20:19
hairy1: I'm using the PDL momentary switch in front of all my shelly's and they work great. For the dinners you can hold them down to dim or brighten. I'm using this one:

https://www.showtechnix.co.nz/store/pdl-iconic-series-iconic-switch-10ax-momentary-led-pdl381m10pml-vw/

Let me know if you have any questions. I have those switches in front of dinner 2's, 2.5's and Shelly 1's.

Cheers, Matt.



Thanks for getting back to me. Looks like I'll be going with your setup =). I went into an Ideal electrical branch on my lunch break to try find one, and god the dude that served me was the most cockiest and arrogant p*ick I have ever come across...

Anyway, question regarding the shelly dimmer, do you by any chance know what it's default settings are?

Say I gave my builder a few of these to put in behind some momentary switches, are the relays pre programmed so that a short press on the switch turns the lights on, and keeps them on? Or would I need to manually set it up to work like that via the app?

hairy1
3162 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2696263 21-Apr-2021 21:30
If they are connected to dimmers the default setting is momentary switch for on and momentary switch for off. Holding the switch down dims down and then holding down again dims up. If they are connected to a Shelly 1 or similar then the light only comes on while being held in the on position. You can use the shelly app to change the switch function. I didn't change the switch function at all in the shelly app for the dimmers as it seems to default to momentary.

 

I also found I had to calibrate via the app or the in built web page on the shelly to get dimming set right. I'm not really sure what calibration does but it flicks the lights and dims and brightens them for around 3 minutes and saves the calibration.

 

I think I would just forgo the app in the future as it's a bit laggy and connect directly to the shelly SSID. Once there you go to 192.168.33.1 and use the in built web server to set up the shelly with your wifi directly.

 

Cheers, Matt.




My views (except when I am looking out their windows) are not those of my employer.

bobcee

8 posts

Wannabe Geek


  #2696316 21-Apr-2021 22:13
hairy1:

If they are connected to dimmers the default setting is momentary switch for on and momentary switch for off. Holding the switch down dims down and then holding down again dims up. If they are connected to a Shelly 1 or similar then the light only comes on while being held in the on position. You can use the shelly app to change the switch function. I didn't change the switch function at all in the shelly app for the dimmers as it seems to default to momentary.


I also found I had to calibrate via the app or the in built web page on the shelly to get dimming set right. I'm not really sure what calibration does but it flicks the lights and dims and brightens them for around 3 minutes and saves the calibration.


I think I would just forgo the app in the future as it's a bit laggy and connect directly to the shelly SSID. Once there you go to 192.168.33.1 and use the in built web server to set up the shelly with your wifi directly.


Cheers, Matt.



Just the answer I was looking for! Thanks for your help and the additional information!

I want to post a few ideas I have in mind such as switches layout (with Shelly goodies) and a network setup for my build. I would appreciate your, and anyone elses feedback on them. Mind pointing me to the correct forum to post these in?

chevrolux
4962 posts

Uber Geek
Inactive user


  #2696511 22-Apr-2021 08:43
I use these, mainly because I already had 600 series plates:
https://www.pdl.co.nz/products/detail?CatNo=PDL681MT10PB&tab-document-1=0

 

And yea you should be able to just wire a brand new unit in and by default, the switch will turn the circuit on/off. Then set them up properly later.

 

I would also echo the point of the shelly app kind of sucks. Just connect directly and use the web UI for initial set up, and then Home Assistant for your actual control of everything going forward.

 

 

bobcee

8 posts

Wannabe Geek


  #2696526 22-Apr-2021 09:28
chevrolux:

 

I use these, mainly because I already had 600 series plates:
https://www.pdl.co.nz/products/detail?CatNo=PDL681MT10PB&tab-document-1=0

 

And yea you should be able to just wire a brand new unit in and by default, the switch will turn the circuit on/off. Then set them up properly later.

 

I would also echo the point of the shelly app kind of sucks. Just connect directly and use the web UI for initial set up, and then Home Assistant for your actual control of everything going forward.

 

 

 

 

That looks pretty neat! There is also this option for a rocker style momentary if you're ever looking for one. - https://www.pdl.co.nz/products/detail?CatNo=PDL681M20PB&tab-document-1=0

 

Sucks that none of the major brands in NZ have a 3-position spring return momentary. I feel like having the ability to press up/down to brighten/dim would flow a lot better, if you know what I mean.

 

Since I am building new, I think I will go with their Iconic range =)

