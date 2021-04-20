If they are connected to dimmers the default setting is momentary switch for on and momentary switch for off. Holding the switch down dims down and then holding down again dims up. If they are connected to a Shelly 1 or similar then the light only comes on while being held in the on position. You can use the shelly app to change the switch function. I didn't change the switch function at all in the shelly app for the dimmers as it seems to default to momentary.

I also found I had to calibrate via the app or the in built web page on the shelly to get dimming set right. I'm not really sure what calibration does but it flicks the lights and dims and brightens them for around 3 minutes and saves the calibration.

I think I would just forgo the app in the future as it's a bit laggy and connect directly to the shelly SSID. Once there you go to 192.168.33.1 and use the in built web server to set up the shelly with your wifi directly.

Cheers, Matt.