darkasdes2

Hi all

I am looking for different options for my parent's Kristil home automation system now that the system is now longer being made or supported.

The system is controlling lights only.

The basis architecture are wall "smart" switches connected by cat5e back to the disruption board to a relay/dimmer that then powers the associated lights. At the moment, there are 3 different circuits per switch and relay/dimmer. Also, some of the switches have PIRs connected to them to act as sensors to help turn on lights at night automatically and the system has an integrated alarm system.

There is some more info about the system at this link:

http://rcbeacon.com/blog/?page_id=2397

Just wondering if anyone can recommend any systems out there that can run over the existing cabling and still have functioning lights and an alarm system?

I see that automation associates recommend a Vantage system: https://aa.net.nz/need-kristil-system-fixed/

Thanks in advance.