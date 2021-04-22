Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Replacement for Kristil home automation system
darkasdes2

410 posts

Ultimate Geek


#284439 22-Apr-2021 10:08
Send private message

Hi all

 

I am looking for different options for my parent's Kristil home automation system now that the system is now longer being made or supported. 

 

The system is controlling lights only.

 

The basis architecture are wall "smart" switches connected by cat5e back to the disruption board to a relay/dimmer that then powers the associated lights. At the moment, there are 3 different circuits per switch and relay/dimmer. Also, some of the switches have PIRs connected to them to act as sensors to help turn on lights at night automatically and the system has an integrated alarm system.

 

There is some more info about the system at this link:

 

http://rcbeacon.com/blog/?page_id=2397

 

Just wondering if anyone can recommend any systems out there that can run over the existing cabling and still have functioning lights and an alarm system?

 

I see that automation associates recommend a Vantage system: https://aa.net.nz/need-kristil-system-fixed/

 

Thanks in advance.

mattenz
140 posts

Master Geek


  #2696542 22-Apr-2021 10:10
Send private message

Are the lights powered over ethernet?

chevrolux
4962 posts

Uber Geek
Inactive user


  #2696551 22-Apr-2021 10:35
Send private message

Assuming the actual lighting circuits are 230V? And you just have a a bunch of relays/modules in the switch board?

 

Then the cat5's to all the switches are just wired in a bus? I'm thinking C-Bus is probably the simplest like-for-like swap.

darkasdes2

410 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2696575 22-Apr-2021 11:26
Send private message

mattenz:

 

Are the lights powered over ethernet?

 

 

 

 

No, the lights are powered by mains power from the distribution board by the relays/dimmers



darkasdes2

410 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2696576 22-Apr-2021 11:27
Send private message

chevrolux:

 

Assuming the actual lighting circuits are 230V? And you just have a a bunch of relays/modules in the switch board?

 

Then the cat5's to all the switches are just wired in a bus? I'm thinking C-Bus is probably the simplest like-for-like swap.

 

 

 

 

Yes that's correct, I have been thinking about C-Bus

 

 

