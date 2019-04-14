quickymart:



While I can empathize you not wanting to move, you should at least explore jobs everywhere you can legally work, including Australia. Candidly most employers won't look at a CV from outside their area, but at least you'll know you're doing the most you can to do.



It took me 180 job applications and five months to get a job. I cast my nets wide; don't limit yourself to exact matches.



It was a bit unnerving. Don't be "manly", and forget about your mental health. There are free services out there.



First you should be figuring out your cost of living. How I did it was export a year's worth of my bank statements into Excel. Delete any transaction that were not needed, like vacations and deposits to savings. Sum up your bank transactions.



Once you've left you should get on the dole first chance you get. Find out how much you can earn before you're off the dole. Get a job that pays that much, even if it's picking fruit.



Since you know your monthly cost of living, now add in your monthly dole payment. Compare this to your savings.



You never want to hit zero savings.



You should be planning to move somewhere before you hit zero. To maximize your chances, look at all job listing everywhere in NZ and Australia, and see where the most jobs in your field exist.



Get a "virtual" address there (google "virtual office"), and use Skype to get a local phone number forwarded to your mobile phone. Buy a airplane ticket, a week in advance. Spam every recruiting firm in the new area with your (soon to be) local CV.



Plan on staying in the cheapest accommodations possible, and use public transportation.



Again plan for the worst, and prepare to take severe actions before your savings hit zero.



In my case I got a dream job shortly before I hit zero, but yeah it's depressing.



