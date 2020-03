My last employer was "Tox Aware Software" also known as "ToxAware Software" also known as "MDD of Jax Beach,Inc."



It's an American and his wife over here in New Zealand on an entrepreneur visa.



They're "ghosting" me. Neither would pick up the phone or answer emails until I rung his redirected US phone number.



When I did finally reach him he said "I'm too busy to pay you because you quit."



I dispute that I quit. Needless to say, I won't be giving these guys a good reference.



What the cheapest way to collect? Luckily he paid me close to the final day. The last paycheck is $1,198.