#268622 29-Mar-2020 11:36
The year was 1984 (or 85, can't remember exactly). I was at university and found a job as a data entry intern for a company who had just recently bought their first CP/M-based microcomputer - with two 8" floppy drives and an Epson dot matrix printer. Yay!

 

They had hired a consultancy to deploy an MBASIC-based financial package. We all shared the same room while they were there doing "programming stuff" while I waited around.

 

One day they were having some problems positioning the dot matrix printer head to get some columns exactly on the right position for printing numbers. I heard their discussion and told them "Hey, if you use the [function] as a value of this then it will position correctly."

 

They did just that, and it worked. I was feeling good. 

 

The next morning I was called into the owner's office and told the I was not needed there anymore.

 

So, my lesson as a young university student before my first "official" IT job was: people don't like when you point out what they are doing wrong.

 

I got a job as a developer for a company using Burroughs (later Unisys) mainframes, before joining Unisys as a developer (working there almost 17 years, including a job transfer to New Zealand).

 

Any other stories of dumb stuff like this to share?




 

  #2449324 29-Mar-2020 11:40
One person supports this post
Whereas if they actually had some smarts the outfit doing the work would have hired you.




