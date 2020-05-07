Hoping someone here will be able to enlighten me to what the scale of hourly rates for a casual/contract role working on the following;

- Updating website content

- SOE (ensuring good search rankings, etc.)

- Organising email campaigns

- Social media presence + some kind of social media strategy/advertising

- dealing with online queries

- Plus probably other tasks.

I happen to come across a need in a small business for this today and they're interested in chatting about providing these services for a while.

While I work in IT (working in Infrastructure, Cyber Sec, Risk and Cloud), I'm not really in touch with going rates for the above work.

Wanting to get an idea here before I discuss further with the company (to avoid over/under charging for services).

The role will either be casual (as needed) if they want me to manage going forward, or contract (stint up front to get them up to speed) if they decide to take it over themselves.