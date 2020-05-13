****I LOST MY POST SO POSTED AGAIN. PLEASE TELL ME IF IT'S BEEN MOVED. THANK YOU****

Hi, i've had bad luck with my career over the past several years.

Graduated from Unitec in 2013 with a Bachelor of Computing Systems focusing on Networking and Data Comms.

Few years at an ISP then a few more years at various Application Support roles and I'm sick of the delpdesk climb. Decided to throw in that bs.

Fastforward to now and i'm going back and through the dev path this time. I wouldn't mind doing app support if it promised a dev role in the future. But i'm trying to get a entry level programmers role. But thought i'd try here too, ya never know.

I'm pre average at Python/ Django, Java, SQL, HTML, CSS. I can use Git VCS, and GitHub. I've worked in software teams before as a support analyst.

If someone can look over my Linkedin for me can they PM me and I'll throw them the link. I'm pretty much just looking for advice on where to go next. I can self-learn anything. I have the determination. Just feel like these past 30 years have been a waste trying to do what's pracitcal in life etc and still getting nowhere.