#271945 2-Jun-2020 23:54
I've been quietly doing online study over the last few months and am getting near the end of it, so have started looking around at vacancies.

 

I see a few roles here and there allowing you to work remotely, ie, across the world, not just "work at home, away from the office across town". Has anyone on here done this before? Obviously the interview would be over Skype, etc - but what's it like working for a manager that doesn't live anywhere near you and who you may never meet? Just curious as to how/if it all works.

  #2497155 3-Jun-2020 00:04
My wife did online English teaching with people in South America, it was really good (apart from awkward time difference)

  #2497157 3-Jun-2020 00:35
I haven't worked in the same country as my manager for 4 years. In my previous role my boss was in Australia while I was in Auckland. Now my manager is based in Switzerland and I am in Dubai. I've physically met my manager 3 times in nearly 2 years.

 

It's certainly not for everyone but I really like it. I'm independent and don't need constant support. We are a global organisation so it's reasonably common. It really depends on the company culture. If it's a culture that watches the clock, or if you can't deal with having calls at strange times or on your weekends/holidays/long weekends then it's not for you. 

 

Self motivation and a good manager is the key.

