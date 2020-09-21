kingdragonfly

Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
#275998 21-Sep-2020 07:40
I'm looking for feedback on an "Accountant / help desk / sales" position, in particular salary rnage.

Here's my first draft.

"Accountant / help desk / sales

Cloud based agricultural company needs someone with extensive accounting experience, in particular with a farm.

Deep experience with Xero/MYOB on a farm highly regarded.

Good knowledge of Windows 10, Internet browsers, and Excel needed.

This position will involve New Zealand travel, up to a week at a time, and occasional weekend work. An example of travel would involve tending a sales booth at agricultural festivals / conferences, perhaps once a month.

You would be responsible for “owning” a migration processes to Internet based farming suite.

While not a requirement, some light-weight C# programming and a little Microsoft SQL database experience would be highly regarded. Note this is not a programming job.

The job is located in downtown New Plymouth, however working from home OK, as long as customers can’t hear background noise.

At home, you’ll be handling our “800” support number, via a supplied PC and headset..

Deep knowledge of agriculture and a helpful phone attitude are paramount. Your agriculture knowledge and background will be checked.

If working from home, must be available to travel to New Plymouth regularly.

Permanent, salaried. Must have some years accounting experience."

  #2568946 21-Sep-2020 08:06
Are you after an accountant or a bookkeeper (I suspect the latter)? Make that clear. I appreciate that the phrase 'accounting experience' applies to bookkeeping too, but it suggests a relatively high bar for a bookkeeper. Perhaps ask for accounts/bookkeeping experience. Specify the minimum number of years experience - say 2?

 

What do you mean by remote working - are you considering someone in Taranaki who might work from home and pop in once per week, or are you open to fully remote working from anywhere in the North Island?

 

Saying that their agricultural knowledge and background will be checked sounds a bit intimidating (it's a given, but stating it like that sounds like you have trust issues/have been burnt before). I'd delete that sentence. 

 

More generally, my understanding is that extensive requirements tend to put women off (feel they can't tick all ten boxes, so don't apply) whereas men tend to plough on (feel they can tick 6/10 boxes, so give it a shot). Obviously that's a massive generalisation, but given the prevalence of women in accounting/bookkeeping, it's worth considering how women might perceive the ad. Focus on 'essential' requirements and consider leaving out 'bonus' requirements. I suspect that section about C#/SQL might be intimidating for some (that's complete gibberish for a non-programmer) so might be something that can be fleshed out later in the recruitment process and left out of the upfront ad. Perhaps 'someone with an interest in technology and willingness to learn quickly' is what you're really after here?

  #2568947 21-Sep-2020 08:09
I have a few suggestions:

 

1) don’t write out just a list of skills you want the person to have, outline the role and key skills

 

2) reduce the length of the ad by at least 50%

 

3) hire a copywriter




  #2568948 21-Sep-2020 08:15
^As above, advertise based on outcomes.  The candidate's skills will quickly become evident during shortlisting.

