If you sign an hourly rate contract for a set duration, say it's for 6 months, and you're told within a few days of starting that the actually duration is now much less, say 3, can an employer do that? This isn't a fixed term engagement.
What does the contract say? Contracts can be verbal, but it's much easier to have things in writing.
It's all written and signed. Start date / end date.
The contract is the contract.
There may be clauses in there that allow them (or you) to vary the terms, so you'd want to check for that.
As always though, it's only as good as your ability to enforce it. If they end up being a pain about it, you may be able to negotiate a partial payout for the remaining time, rather than involving lawyers. Depends on how keen you are and what sort of relationship you want with the other party going forward.
IANAL.... but my 2c based on my commercial experience.
It's a fixed term engagement and both parties are expected to adhere to it. Are there any early termination clauses that you might have missed?
You might have had two offers on the table.... one for 3 months and one for 6 months, so naturally you are more likely to take the longer engagement. Being told 6 months is now three potentially hurts you financially, and drops you in the job market over a holiday period where it may be hard to find work.
Options include....:
What would his commercial landlord do if he tried to exit 18 months into a 3 year lease? The commercial landlord would either flatly decline or may say 'you can pay the rent until a replacement tenant is found, and advertising the tenancy etc is at your expense'.
If this is an employment contract, have a look here: https://www.employment.govt.nz/resolving-problems/
If this is a commercial contract for services, you could consider going to the Disputes Tribunal for their ruling. Most likely this would happen after you finish and the relationship has taken a turn for the worst and you feel you have little to lose. $15k maximum. https://disputestribunal.govt.nz/ In my experience, the tribunal often just splits the difference, so go in with your highest number under $15k and if you have stated your case well, be optimistic about getting 50%. Don't be too surprised if you get a settlement offer from the other party a few days before the hearing. If that offer is 50%, take it as a win and run.