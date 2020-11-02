IANAL.... but my 2c based on my commercial experience.

It's a fixed term engagement and both parties are expected to adhere to it. Are there any early termination clauses that you might have missed?

You might have had two offers on the table.... one for 3 months and one for 6 months, so naturally you are more likely to take the longer engagement. Being told 6 months is now three potentially hurts you financially, and drops you in the job market over a holiday period where it may be hard to find work.

Options include....:

Rolling over and just taking this. You now finish work in January, which may not be ideal time for hunting for a new contract. This may preserve your reputation if you may be well known in your industry, but it may also effectively 'give permission' for this organisation to pull the same stunt with others and expect to get away with it.

Negotiate. I'm sorry, Mr Employer, that the work duration is not what you expected. I'm not an ogre, so I'm happy to negotiate. When the work is finished, you can pay me 50% of the remining value of the contract for the early termination.

Stick to your guns. A contract is a contract.

What would his commercial landlord do if he tried to exit 18 months into a 3 year lease? The commercial landlord would either flatly decline or may say 'you can pay the rent until a replacement tenant is found, and advertising the tenancy etc is at your expense'.

If this is an employment contract, have a look here: https://www.employment.govt.nz/resolving-problems/

If this is a commercial contract for services, you could consider going to the Disputes Tribunal for their ruling. Most likely this would happen after you finish and the relationship has taken a turn for the worst and you feel you have little to lose. $15k maximum. https://disputestribunal.govt.nz/ In my experience, the tribunal often just splits the difference, so go in with your highest number under $15k and if you have stated your case well, be optimistic about getting 50%. Don't be too surprised if you get a settlement offer from the other party a few days before the hearing. If that offer is 50%, take it as a win and run.