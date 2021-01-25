kingdragonfly

Xero is an extremely popular cloud-based accounting system, geared to small businesses, and is very popular in New Zealand, but also competes heavily with MYOB, an American firm.



Xero allows external companies to read / write from their accounting software. Xero has recently changed their interfaces, and in March this year, the old interface is being disabled.



The changes are so extensive that effectively any company using Xero's back-end interface now are almost starting over from scratch.



If your company makes business software, and you want to add a feature to read/write from Xero directly, drop me a private message.



I just did it for a farming software company. I've been a Microsoft developer / DBA since 1981.



My speciality is C#.Net / SQL databases / SSIS / SSAS / data warehouses, in particular large systems running in the Azure cloud.



I usually work on backends, but I do have experience in front-ends, such as Entity Framework, Javascript, HTML, CSS, ...



I'm also heavily trained and certified in the most recent Azure technologies.



I'm only interested in working from home, which is New Plymouth. My salary expectation is $95K or better. I'm only interested in long-term work.



Cheers

