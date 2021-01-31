Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsJobsITP Digital Skills Report
deepred

150 posts

Master Geek


#281118 31-Jan-2021 13:45
Send private message

Kind of surprised this hasn't already been posted here yet, since it raises some greatly important points...

 

https://techblog.nz/2449-New-Digital-Skills-Report-Its-a-call-to-action 

 

https://techblog.nz/2447-Brislen-on-Tech-Digital-Skills 

Create new topic
deepred

150 posts

Master Geek


  #2648470 6-Feb-2021 00:27
Send private message

Further to this post, and my previous posts "At a crossroads", "Notes from the digital rust belt" and "The driverless road ahead":

 

I've since been to a dev boot camp in the 2nd quarter 2019 after NZQA granted it student loan approval. While the course was enjoyable and the tutors & students very collegial, and I built on what I already knew, only about 3 of my 20+ cohort actually got work, and I wasn't one of the lucky few. Most have since dropped off the Linkedin radar or gone back to university. I registered for Summer of Tech the same year, and didn't even get a single response back - for that matter, neither did about 90% of SoT's applicants (an issue that was discussed in the Digital Skills Report). By the time the next SoT event came round, I was no longer eligible. I've kept promising myself not to throw any more good money after bad, and yet again I broke that promise. And this was even before COVID.

 

For all the talk of teaching kids to code, it's most certainly not for everyone, and I've come to realise it's not exactly for me either. Specialisterne NZ, which I've been pinning many of my hopes on, has been in development hell for the last 3-4 years, despite progress on the Accessibility Tick mark. And the much-touted Future of Work paper seems to have been put on the backburner by COVID. Meanwhile I continue to subsist on piecemeal testing projects, though they're all done by telecommuting and it's my single most preferred method of working.

 

During NZ's level 4 lockdown, I rediscovered the joys of 3D modelling, and eventually I hope to sell models on sites like Turbosquid. Here's a screencap of one of these models in progress, and a link to my Deviantart page:

 

Create new topic





News and reviews »

Belkin Screenforce Tempered Glass Screen Protector and Bumper - Apple Watch
Posted 15-Aug-2022 17:20

Samsung Introducing Galaxy Z Flip4 and Galaxy Z Fold4
Posted 11-Aug-2022 01:00

Samsung Unveils Health Innovations with Galaxy Watch5 and Galaxy Watch5 Pro
Posted 11-Aug-2022 01:00

Google Bringing First Cloud Region to Aotearoa New Zealand
Posted 10-Aug-2022 08:51

ANZ To Move to FIS Modern Banking Platform
Posted 10-Aug-2022 08:28

GoPro Hero10 Black Review
Posted 8-Aug-2022 17:41

Amazon to Acquire iRobot
Posted 6-Aug-2022 11:41

Samsung x LIFE Picture Collection Brings Iconic Moments in History to The Frame
Posted 4-Aug-2022 17:04

Norton Consumer Cyber Safety Pulse Report: Phishing for New Bait on Social Media
Posted 4-Aug-2022 16:50

Microsoft Announces New Solutions for Threat Intelligence and Attack Surface Management
Posted 3-Aug-2022 21:54

Seagate Addresses Hyperscale Workloads with Enterprise-Class Nytro SSDs
Posted 3-Aug-2022 21:50

Visa Launching Eco-friendly Payment Solutions in New Zealand
Posted 3-Aug-2022 21:48

NCR Delivers Services to Run Bank of New Zealand ATM Network
Posted 30-Jul-2022 11:06

New HP Portfolio Supports New Era of Hybrid Work
Posted 28-Jul-2022 17:14

Harman Kardon Launches Citation MultiBeam 1100 Soundbar
Posted 28-Jul-2022 17:10


Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.

RSS feeds
Main feed
Forums feed
Copyright
©2002-2022 Geekzone®
Site features
Geekzone BI dashboard
Geekzone Badges
Geekzone Slack
Geekzone on Twitter
Affiliate links
Mighty Ape
Sharesies
Site Information
Subscribe to Geekzone
Privacy Statement
Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG)
Advertising
Trademark and copyright


This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

 