I am looking for work in the Auckland area - preferably North Shore.

OS experience: Linux/Unix - 25 + years, macOS - 20 years, Windows - 10+ years.

Languages: C/C++, Swift, Bash, sh etc.

I can learn new languages as required.

I have a detailed knowledge of TCP/IP networking and have written several Linux device drivers for various pieces of hardware.

Disclosure: I am over 65 yrs old, but still actively programming. I know age shouldn't be a factor in employment but unfortunately it is.