https://itunes.apple.com/nz/app/myfeeder/id1006069665?mt=8
This is yet another port of MyFeeder, the unofficial card reading app, this time to IOS.
Software cannot solve hardware problems, currently the only way to use IOS devices with Snapper cards is to use an external NFC reader. Fortunately, there is a cheap commercially available NFC reader that works with IOS; the ACS ACR35 NFC reader.
http://www.acs.com.hk/en/products/341/acr35-nfc-mobilemate-card-reader/
This plugs into the audio/headphone socket and will communicate with contactless cards.
The application was developed and tested on iPod Touch and should support IOS 6.1 upwards.
In summary, you can read the balance from a Snapper card and add funds to it.
Nitpicker’s corner: the iPhone 6 does support NFC for ApplePay in card emulation mode. The built-in NFC hardware does not support reading contactless cards or have an API for 3rd party developers.