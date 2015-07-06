Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
# 175606 6-Jul-2015 06:04
They said it couldn't be done or shouldn't be done; one of the two.

https://itunes.apple.com/nz/app/myfeeder/id1006069665?mt=8

This is yet another port of MyFeeder, the unofficial card reading app, this time to IOS.

Software cannot solve hardware problems, currently the only way to use IOS devices with Snapper cards is to use an external NFC reader. Fortunately, there is a cheap commercially available NFC reader that works with IOS; the ACS ACR35 NFC reader.

http://www.acs.com.hk/en/products/341/acr35-nfc-mobilemate-card-reader/

This plugs into the audio/headphone socket and will communicate with contactless cards.

The application was developed and tested on iPod Touch and should support IOS 6.1 upwards.

In summary, you can read the balance from a Snapper card and add funds to it.

Nitpicker’s corner: the iPhone 6 does support NFC for ApplePay in card emulation mode. The built-in NFC hardware does not support reading contactless cards or have an API for 3rd party developers.

  # 1340966 11-Jul-2015 03:09
doesnt the iphone 6 already have an NFC reader in it?







  # 1340967 11-Jul-2015 06:27
hamish225: doesnt the iphone 6 already have an NFC reader in it?


I refer you to the last line of the original post. Summary; No.

It responds by emulating a card, it does not initiate reading another contactless card.

 
 
 
 




  # 2378230 19-Dec-2019 09:43
Sorry for the delay, now supports CoreNFC

 

https://apps.apple.com/nz/app/myfeeder/id1006069665

 

 

  # 2378236 19-Dec-2019 09:47
Awesome!
Next step is for all the public transport in our cities to support contactless payments and apple express travel pass. I use it in London every day, no Face ID required now for the tube, busses... anything with an oyster pad can do contactless payments.





  # 2378317 19-Dec-2019 10:38
About a year ago I signed up to a trial of Snapper's service which charges your credit card directly for each week's Snapper transactions. I was using this successfully until I recently moved to Porirua.

 

I wonder whether they ever converted that trial to a freely available product? If so then there would be no need to top up your Snapper card from your phone.

