antoniosk: Weather feeds, news feeds, television feeds, traffic feeds and so on.



Siri, google and Alexa are pretty good for integrations, but only when there is a real range of things to connect to. We don’t know what isn’t available here until you see it overseas.



It’s disappointing that the feeds that are available aren’t being taken advantage of though, and that goes back to market economics. Although iCloud iTunes seem to get good traction 🤔

Those are the fluff on top.

HomePod is all about sound, music.

I know someone who bought one, was so impressed with the sound that he bought a second one for another room.

Setting it up and trying it out, it went into stereo mode and that was SO GOOD, he kept 2 in that room and bought a 3rd for the spare room.

I gave up, I bought a 2nd hand airport express and have connected it to my stereo instead.

We have the same power requirements, same plug, we have iTunes, we have AppleTV , we have Siri on everything else but the ATV4.

I have my Bus routes on my iPhone (for Palmerston North !), News feeds, Weather, etc etc