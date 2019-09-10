Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
1845 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

#255995 10-Sep-2019 08:21
Just around the corner. For me not upgrading from xs max will hold off until next year when at least it has 5G in it.

 

 




Ding Ding Ding Ding Ding : Ice cream man , Ice cream man

718 posts

Ultimate Geek

Subscriber

  #2313992 10-Sep-2019 09:18
I'm not sold on the leaks/renders so far with the giant square camera module in the top rear corner and the Apple logo being centered, but knowing me I'll continue my yearly upgrade cycle (if the cameras are significantly improved to make up for them looking awful).

4663 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Subscriber

  #2314065 10-Sep-2019 10:22
It will be interesting to see what they do in terms of pricing, given how greedy they've become over the last couple of years.

 

I won't be replacing my iPhone 8 plus until I can get something better for under $1500. 

 
 
 
 


1320 posts

Uber Geek

Subscriber

  #2314112 10-Sep-2019 11:03
alasta:

 

 

 

I won't be replacing my iPhone 8 plus until I can get something better for under $1500. 

 

 

 

 

I replaced mine with an S10+

 

Took me while to get used to it, but the Android/Samsung eco-system has come along light years since my old LG Pixel and I am very happy with it now!

 

Having been a big Apple fan for a good few years, my Macbook, iMac and iPhone are gone and I am left with just the iPad Pro (which TBF is a great device)

 

Apple need to take a long hard look at where they are heading IMHO...




4663 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Subscriber

  #2314142 10-Sep-2019 11:21
Item:

 

alasta:

 

I won't be replacing my iPhone 8 plus until I can get something better for under $1500. 

 

 

I replaced mine with an S10+

 

Took me while to get used to it, but the Android/Samsung eco-system has come along light years since my old LG Pixel and I am very happy with it now!

 

 

Not really an option for me unfortunately as I have all my emails, photos, passwords, diary, etc. in iCloud and I'm not computer savvy enough to be able to migrate it to another platform.

 

If it's not worth buying a new iPhone then I'll just replace the battery in this one and keep it going.

2849 posts

Uber Geek

Subscriber

  #2314171 10-Sep-2019 11:49
Being a self-professed Apple fanboi, I have to say I am not that enthused about tomorrow's announcements....

 

 

 

I'll stick with my Apple Watch series 4, iPhone XS Max and my various iPads/Macs etc for a while longer. 

 

They really do need to think about their pricing. $2.5K is a lot to pay for a phone. I know it does a lot more but if they keep increasing in price the way they have, it'll be $3.5K before too long. 




2436 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Subscriber

  #2314182 10-Sep-2019 11:59
I’m just hoping that Spark will support the Apple Watch cellular now that they support eSIM, if it means I need to upgrade to the Watch 5 I’m ok with that as I have owned every series as they have been released. 




4663 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Subscriber

  #2314205 10-Sep-2019 12:21
geekiegeek:

 

I’m just hoping that Spark will support the Apple Watch cellular now that they support eSIM, if it means I need to upgrade to the Watch 5 I’m ok with that as I have owned every series as they have been released. 

 

 

I hated my Apple watch because capacitive touchscreens go berserk when they get moisture on them, so it's a terrible idea to have one on a watch.

 

I replaced it with a Garmin Fenix which is a much better product if you're more of an athlete than a computer nerd.

 
 
 
 


4684 posts

Uber Geek


  #2314281 10-Sep-2019 13:33
Overall I think the Hardware will be much of a much-ness,

 

Of more interest is IOS 13 with the potential passive tracking of devices and maybe even other objects via beacons...

 

Also the opening of more access to NFC will be welcomed, especially for Transit use...

2436 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Subscriber

  #2314586 10-Sep-2019 22:00
alasta:

 

geekiegeek:

 

I’m just hoping that Spark will support the Apple Watch cellular now that they support eSIM, if it means I need to upgrade to the Watch 5 I’m ok with that as I have owned every series as they have been released. 

 

 

I hated my Apple watch because capacitive touchscreens go berserk when they get moisture on them, so it's a terrible idea to have one on a watch.

 

I replaced it with a Garmin Fenix which is a much better product if you're more of an athlete than a computer nerd.

 

 

cant say I’ve ever experienced this. I run and cycle with mine frequently. I also swim with it and as long as my finger isn’t dripping wet, I can still operate the watch. 




1124 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Subscriber

  #2314604 10-Sep-2019 22:12
I have an iPhone 7 so will probaby upgrade this year and regret doing so in 12 months time :) Anyone else getting up at ~5am for the event?





16400 posts

Uber Geek


  #2314616 10-Sep-2019 23:23
Brumfondl:

 

I have an iPhone 7 so will probaby upgrade this year and regret doing so in 12 months time :) Anyone else getting up at ~5am for the event?

 

 

 

 

The iphone 7 is still a really  decent and fast phone, and Apple  still sell it new today. Although they won't be still selling it tomorrow. Someone did a speed test recently with ios13 and it was quicker on some things than the XR, and only slightly slower on other things. IMO, next years iphones are the ones to get, as they will hopefully get rid of that notch, as technology now allows underscreen fingerprint sensors  and that will be a mature technology next year.

955 posts

Ultimate Geek

Trusted

  #2314623 11-Sep-2019 00:29
Brumfondl:

I have an iPhone 7 so will probaby upgrade this year and regret doing so in 12 months time :) Anyone else getting up at ~5am for the event?



I’ll be up ;-)

2436 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Subscriber

  #2314625 11-Sep-2019 02:38
Brunzy:
Brumfondl:

 

I have an iPhone 7 so will probaby upgrade this year and regret doing so in 12 months time :) Anyone else getting up at ~5am for the event?

 



I’ll be up ;-)

 

I usually do but this time I'm in Miami so it will be 1pm :-)




955 posts

Ultimate Geek

Trusted

  #2314627 11-Sep-2019 04:27
I wouldn’t normally get up, but I’m in Boston;-)

1124 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Subscriber

  #2314629 11-Sep-2019 04:57
Well good morning to you both :)





