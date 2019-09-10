alasta: I won't be replacing my iPhone 8 plus until I can get something better for under $1500.

I replaced mine with an S10+

Took me while to get used to it, but the Android/Samsung eco-system has come along light years since my old LG Pixel and I am very happy with it now!

Having been a big Apple fan for a good few years, my Macbook, iMac and iPhone are gone and I am left with just the iPad Pro (which TBF is a great device)

Apple need to take a long hard look at where they are heading IMHO...