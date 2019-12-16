Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
iPad upgrade for older parents


Hi I posted something in the laptop category, but I think this forum might be a better audience for my question - I think trying to teach my dad of almost 80 how to use a windows 10 device will be a bad idea! He has an old iPad that he knows his way around well enough.

 

Basically, we want something for him to be able to write and draw many years worth of good stories and experiences. The latest iPads are great with the smart keyboard and pencil, but I think a bigger screen would really benefit him. The bigger iPad pros are beautiful but $1700 is a lot for a device he'll never stretch in any way - it's really just the bigger screen that is the selling point.

 

Would a new Gen1 or Gen2 iPad pro 12.9" be a good idea? They can be had for just over a thousand new with warranty

 

Also, if you know if a simple app that would allow him to easily combine text and drawn pictures suggestions are welcome (I am a fish out of water, with my Android phone and Windows Surface Pro!)

Totally great idea. I have the Ipad Pro 9.7 and love it. The change in the next two was a reduction of bezel size, the smaller pro itself did not change much. A big consideration at 80 might be weight. Maybe take in-store as the older original pro (in either size) can be got very reasonable now if you don't go for the larger ssd drive as I did. Mine can use the pencil. All the pro have an awesome screen. Likewise, a 12.9 if he likes the weight could be an awesome gift but he might like the smaller one as well.

 

 

 

Refurbished 9.7 to 12.0 ipad from apple - https://www.apple.com/nz/shop/refurbished/ipad/ipad-pro-9-7

I would suggest an ipad with the home button and not one of the new ipad pros with the slide to home ones, as I have found elderly can be confused by how that works. Also touch ID on the home button often doesn't work for the elderly as their fingerprints are more worn. The new ipad air is a good option IMO as it has more modern specs in an older style case, and the slightly larger screen than the old air. If the screen is too big and heavy, it makes it more difficult to hold, as well as transport, so the new ipad maybe a good compromise. You probably also only need the smallest capacity, as 64gb is often enough for most people, if you want to save money. The new air is almost the same specs as the older generation ipad pro, but missing thigs like pro-motion, and 4 speakers etc.

 
 
 
 


mattwnz:

 

I would suggest an ipad with the home button and not one of the new ipad pros with the slide to home ones, as I have found elderly can be confused by how that works. Also touch ID on the home button often doesn't work for the elderly as their fingerprints are more worn. The new ipad air is a good option IMO as it has more modern specs in an older style case, and the slightly larger screen than the old air. If the screen is too big and heavy, it makes it more difficult to hold, as well as transport, so the new ipad maybe a good compromise. You probably also only need the smallest capacity, as 64gb is often enough for most people, if you want to save money. The new air is almost the same specs as the older generation ipad pro, but missing thigs like pro-motion, and 4 speakers etc.

 

 

Fingerprints don't "wear out". ScienceABC.com: "Although fingerprints don't change with age, it can get a bit more difficult to capture them in older people. This is because the skin loses its elasticity with age and the patterns become less prominent, especially due to the thickening of ridges and furrows."

Pedantic much? Your definition is clearly what mattwnz meant in my interpretation of his post.

