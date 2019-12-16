Hi I posted something in the laptop category, but I think this forum might be a better audience for my question - I think trying to teach my dad of almost 80 how to use a windows 10 device will be a bad idea! He has an old iPad that he knows his way around well enough.

Basically, we want something for him to be able to write and draw many years worth of good stories and experiences. The latest iPads are great with the smart keyboard and pencil, but I think a bigger screen would really benefit him. The bigger iPad pros are beautiful but $1700 is a lot for a device he'll never stretch in any way - it's really just the bigger screen that is the selling point.

Would a new Gen1 or Gen2 iPad pro 12.9" be a good idea? They can be had for just over a thousand new with warranty

Also, if you know if a simple app that would allow him to easily combine text and drawn pictures suggestions are welcome (I am a fish out of water, with my Android phone and Windows Surface Pro!)