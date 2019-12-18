So I just noticed a crack in my MacBook screen mainly in the bezel portion and I haven't dropped the laptop or damaged it in anyway. It seems to me to be a defect. The laptop is still under warranty so I've booked to take it to my local Oobe for a repair on Friday.
I've read a few similar posts online where people have successfully had this sorted under warranty. I think from memory there a one or two Apple repairers hanging around on these forums so I thought I'd put this out there and see what people think my chances are. You can see from the photos that there are no impacts or signs of damage apart from the crack - The crack also looks worse under direct light for photo reasons but in use you hardly notice it.