MacBook Pro 13 crack in screen warranty repair - what are my chances


2279 posts

# 261851 18-Dec-2019 10:03
So I just noticed a crack in my MacBook screen mainly in the bezel portion and I haven't dropped the laptop or damaged it in anyway. It seems to me to be a defect. The laptop is still under warranty so I've booked to take it to my local Oobe for a repair on Friday.

 

I've read a few similar posts online where people have successfully had this sorted under warranty. I think from memory there a one or two Apple repairers hanging around on these forums so I thought I'd put this out there and see what people think my chances are. You can see from the photos that there are no impacts or signs of damage apart from the crack - The crack also looks worse under direct light for photo reasons but in use you hardly notice it.

 

Click to see full size

 

Click to see full size

 

 

 

 

 

 




1242 posts

  # 2377521 18-Dec-2019 10:26
Maybe hard to tell from the picture but it looks more like a scrape/gouge from some kind of impact with a foreign object more than from a manufacturing flaw or glass defect.

 

If that's the case it will definitely be your word against the evidence that they see before them!

 

If you have full extended Apple Care, then it may help sway them - IME they are more inclined to help "contentious" (in their eyes) claims if you have shelled out for the full coverage.

 

If you can find any evidence online of others suffering similar issues which could reasonably be attributed to a defect rather than user misadventure, it may well help any claim you make.

 

I would say "go for it" as you have nothing to lose, but don't be surprised if it is rejected outright or if they come to the table with a reduced fee repair as a compromise.




2279 posts

  # 2377587 18-Dec-2019 11:36
Yeah I figured its worth trying at least, better that then be left wondering.




3212 posts

  # 2377588 18-Dec-2019 11:41
Apple would cover a single hairline crack in the display, same with iPhones/iPads, when there is no point of impact apparent.

 

But as Item said it looks more like a scrape or gouge rather than a crack, and you can see the point of impact on the right side, so I'd say Apple won't cover it.
But also no harm in trying. :)

21647 posts

  # 2377589 18-Dec-2019 11:43
Unless there is a known defect for the model that affects you, it's less likely they will cover it under warranty. I'd say 99% of cracked screens are caused by the end-user, accidentally. May as well ask, you might get lucky.

 

I wouldn't be surprised if they declined it though.

 

Good luck.

 

 

5878 posts

  # 2377670 18-Dec-2019 12:27
Depends how hard you push.  If you're adamant it's not your fault and you still get no love from the frontline Warranty folks, escalate to Customer Relations.  Worked for me a few times when I had push back on some issues that were nothing to do with anything I did (Polycarb top case cracking etc).  

13597 posts

  # 2378097 18-Dec-2019 22:31
This is a situation where Apple Care (or Apple Care Plus as it now seems to be) is your friend.

 

 

 

"AppleCare+ for Mac provides up to three years of expert technical support and additional hardware coverage from Apple, including up to two incidents of accidental damage, each subject to a service fee of NZ$169 for screen damage or external enclosure damage"





2328 posts

  # 2378123 19-Dec-2019 02:03
Yeah I think you'll have a hard time with the story it just appeared out of the blue one day. My guess is something was left on the palm rest when the lid was closed.

 
 
 
 


15290 posts

  # 2378125 19-Dec-2019 02:14
It is really hard to tell from your two photos. 

