Maybe hard to tell from the picture but it looks more like a scrape/gouge from some kind of impact with a foreign object more than from a manufacturing flaw or glass defect.

If that's the case it will definitely be your word against the evidence that they see before them!

If you have full extended Apple Care, then it may help sway them - IME they are more inclined to help "contentious" (in their eyes) claims if you have shelled out for the full coverage.

If you can find any evidence online of others suffering similar issues which could reasonably be attributed to a defect rather than user misadventure, it may well help any claim you make.

I would say "go for it" as you have nothing to lose, but don't be surprised if it is rejected outright or if they come to the table with a reduced fee repair as a compromise.