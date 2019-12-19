Greetings to the Mods feel free to move this to where ever you feel is appropriate as I wasn't 100% sure if this should be under Apple or Sky or Streaming services

Anyway long story short

The new version of the skygo app apparently works with airplay properly so i will be able to airplay my Brokenwood mysteries its free in Skygo, to my ATV4, anyway i went to download the app but it doesn't work with my iphone 4s as it is too old(I use this fro streaming podcasts to listen to on a little speaker dock thingie)

The app supports ios 10.something, and i need to know vaguely which iphones will work with it,

Soo

....obviously 4s and below doesn't work,

and 6 and above does,

but i got a tad confused with the iphone 5 models

am i right in the iphone 5 and 5c can do 10.x so they should still work?

and the iphone 5s can do 11

i have seen 5 and 5c go for as little as $25 unlocked, and i am guessing after Xmas there should be a few more being sold so i'll possibly grab one then, or see how cheap the 5s goes to

and what the heck is an iPhone SE, what generation?

And can an ipod airplay

So about the slight incoherence, i can't stop sneezing and i lose my train of thought each time