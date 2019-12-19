Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Apple iOS and devicesOld iPhone and Sky Go - which phones will support the new app


# 261883 19-Dec-2019 18:43
Greetings to the Mods feel free to move this to where ever you feel is appropriate as I wasn't 100% sure if this should be under Apple or Sky or Streaming services

 

Anyway long story short

 

The new version of the skygo app apparently works with airplay properly so i will be able to airplay my Brokenwood mysteries its free in Skygo, to my ATV4, anyway i went to download the app but it doesn't work with my iphone 4s as it is too old(I use this fro streaming podcasts to listen to on a little speaker dock thingie)

 

The app supports ios 10.something, and i need to know vaguely which iphones will work with it,

 

Soo

 

....obviously 4s and below doesn't work,

 

and 6 and above does,

 

but i got a tad confused with the  iphone 5 models

 

am i right in the iphone 5 and 5c can do 10.x so they should still work?

 

and the iphone 5s can do 11

 

i have seen 5 and 5c go for as little as $25 unlocked, and i am guessing after Xmas there should be a few more being sold so i'll possibly grab one then, or see how cheap the 5s goes to

 

 

 

and what the heck is an iPhone SE, what generation?

 

And can an ipod airplay

 

 

 

So about the slight incoherence, i can't stop sneezing and i lose my train of thought each time

 

 




'We love to buy books because we believe we’re buying the time to read them.' WARREN ZEVON

  # 2378703 19-Dec-2019 19:16
The 5/5C top out at 10.3.4, so... maybe. Although I probably would want something newer, just in case it gets updated with a higher minimum iOS version.

 

iPhone SE is roughly equivalent to the iPhone 6S in the 5 form factor. The iPod can do AirPlay as it's largely just an iPhone sans cellular.




 

  # 2378743 19-Dec-2019 19:59
iPhone 5s is on the same version as the iPhone 6, 12.4.4. It won’t receive anymore major updates.

5s would be a good in between, cheap and on a relatively new version.

