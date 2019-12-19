Anything ne else having or had similar issues? Kind of frustrating for a fairly young phone
Back it up and restore it to factory settings. If you still have issues after putting your data back on then restore to factory again without restoring the backup afterwards and just sign into iCloud, etc. as normal and see how it goes. If all that fails to fix the issue call AppleCare...
Can you describe what exactly happens when you attempt to install or update apps?
Previously known as psycik
OpenHAB: Gigabyte AMD A8 Brix, OpenHAB with Aeotech ZWave Controller, Raspberry PI, Wemos D1 Mini, Zwave, Xiaomi Humidity and Temperature sensors and Bluetooth LE Sensors
Media:Chromecast v2, ATV4, Roku3, HDHomeRun Dual
Windows 10 Host (Plex Server/Crashplan): 2x2TB, 2x3TB, 1x4TB using DriveBender, Samsung 850 evo 512 GB SSD, Hyper-V Server with 1xW10, 1xW2k8, 2xUbuntu 16.04 LTS, Crashplan, NextPVR channel for Plex,NextPVR Metadata Agent and Scanner for Plex
Funny you bring this up, my XS max 512gb does exactly the same thing. I have to restart the phone, and when I go back into the App Store it says “unable to purchase” .
It also runs very hot and restarts occasionally.