Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsApple iOS and devicesXS max won’t update apps via App Store


615 posts

Ultimate Geek


# 261886 19-Dec-2019 20:26
Send private message quote this post

As per the title, my 6 month old XS max frequently won’t update apps or download new ones from the App Store. Every time I try to update an app I have to reset the phone. I should add that the battery seems to get rather warm when trying to update apps.
Anything ne else having or had similar issues? Kind of frustrating for a fairly young phone

Create new topic
1086 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Subscriber

  # 2378759 19-Dec-2019 20:29
Send private message quote this post

Back it up and restore it to factory settings. If you still have issues after putting your data back on then restore to factory again without restoring the backup afterwards and just sign into iCloud, etc. as normal and see how it goes. If all that fails to fix the issue call AppleCare...





4460 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Subscriber

  # 2378767 19-Dec-2019 20:44
Send private message quote this post

Can you describe what exactly happens when you attempt to install or update apps?

 
 
 
 


4633 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  # 2378785 19-Dec-2019 21:27
Send private message quote this post

Does it restart the App Store? And not do anything? And are you getting a lot of respiring as well?




Previously known as psycik

OpenHAB: Gigabyte AMD A8 BrixOpenHAB with Aeotech ZWave Controller, Raspberry PI, Wemos D1 Mini, Zwave, Xiaomi Humidity and Temperature sensors and Bluetooth LE Sensors
Media:Chromecast v2, ATV4, Roku3, HDHomeRun Dual
Windows 10 Host (Plex Server/Crashplan): 2x2TB, 2x3TB, 1x4TB using DriveBender, Samsung 850 evo 512 GB SSD, Hyper-V Server with 1xW10, 1xW2k8, 2xUbuntu 16.04 LTS, Crashplan, NextPVR channel for Plex,NextPVR Metadata Agent and Scanner for Plex



615 posts

Ultimate Geek


  # 2378797 19-Dec-2019 22:01
Send private message quote this post

@alasta when I select the app to update the icon for updating just hangs with the “stop” button in the centre and doesn’t update, eventually it says unable to purchase from App Store.

@davidcole, App Store doesn’t restart, unsure what “respiring” means though.

@Brumfondl I was hopeful that there was an easy fix that didn’t necessitate reinstalling from backup. May have to give that a go when I have a spare half day over the next week.

395 posts

Ultimate Geek


# 2378798 19-Dec-2019 22:02
Send private message quote this post

Funny you bring this up, my XS max 512gb does exactly the same thing. I have to restart the phone, and when I go back into the App Store it says “unable to purchase” .

 

It also runs very hot and restarts occasionally. 

Create new topic



Twitter and LinkedIn »



Follow us to receive Twitter updates when new discussions are posted in our forums:



Follow us to receive Twitter updates when news items and blogs are posted in our frontpage:



Follow us to receive Twitter updates when tech item prices are listed in our price comparison site:





News »

Consolidation in video streaming market with Spark selling Lightbox to Sky
Posted 19-Dec-2019 09:09

Intel introduces cryogenic control chip to enable quantum computers
Posted 10-Dec-2019 21:32

Vodafone 5G service live in four cities
Posted 10-Dec-2019 08:30

Samsung Galaxy Fold now available in New Zealand
Posted 6-Dec-2019 00:01

NZ company oDocs awarded US$ 100,000 Dubai World Expo grant
Posted 5-Dec-2019 16:00

New Zealand Rugby Selects AWS-Powered Analytics for Deeper Game Insights
Posted 5-Dec-2019 11:33

IMAGR and Farro bring checkout-less supermarket shopping to New Zealand
Posted 5-Dec-2019 09:07

Wellington Airport becomes first 5G connected airport in the country
Posted 3-Dec-2019 08:42

MetService secures Al Jazeera as a new weather client
Posted 28-Nov-2019 09:40

NZ a top 10 connected nation with stage one of ultra-fast broadband roll-out completed
Posted 24-Nov-2019 14:15

Microsoft Translator understands te reo MÄori
Posted 22-Nov-2019 08:46

Chorus to launch Hyperfibre service
Posted 18-Nov-2019 15:00

Microsoft launches first Experience Center worldwide for Asia Pacific in Singapore
Posted 13-Nov-2019 13:08

Disney+ comes to LG Smart TVs
Posted 13-Nov-2019 12:55

Spark launches new wireless broadband "Unplan Metro"
Posted 11-Nov-2019 08:19


Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Support Geekzone »

Our community of supporters help make Geekzone possible. Click the button below to join them.

Support Geezone on PressPatron


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.

Alternatively, you can receive a daily email with Geekzone updates.