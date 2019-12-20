Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
# 261899 20-Dec-2019 13:13
ok I've currently got an iPhone 4s - it was my wife's old phone and it works ok, but the wife has managed to score a used iPhone 6 or 6s - all the managers at her work upgraded and they offered their old phones to staff - so that's my Xmas present

 

Anyway the phone has been factory reset so it's all ok and apparently has 82% battery left

 

 

 

My question is, if I take the sim out of my 4s and put it into the newer 6 or 6s - will all the contacts...etc... just transfer straight over to the new phone?

 

wife said they should, but I just want to be sure.

 

 

 

Also do the apps automatically transfer over too? I play that 4 pictures 1 word game (it's the only game I play) and I'm up to level 5649 - I'd be gutted if I had to restart that from the beginning.

 

 

 

I'll be taking it to a Vodafone shop to get them to remove / replace the sim card, but just wanted to know if everything will transfer over ok?

 

 

 

Mod Edit MM: Changed I-phone to iPhone for searchability. 

  # 2379173 20-Dec-2019 13:20
Everything - including apps, photos, contacts etc - should move over if you are signed in with icloud and have completed a backup. Then on your 6 just restore from icloud backup and voila :)

  # 2379174 20-Dec-2019 13:20
iPhone not an I-Phone (I know I'm being pedantic but getting it right means people who search for this kind of question later will find what they need).  

 

You need to check whether the SIM will fit in the iPhone 6.  I can't recall when that moved to nanosim form factor, but if it doesn't fit all you need to do is go into your telco store and get them to do a sim swap.

 

You shouldn't have contacts stored on your SIM.  They should be stored in iCloud.  Once they're in iCloud all you need to do is log out of iCloud on the old phone, log in on the new one, and all your contacts will show up.  

 

Make sure iMessage is disabled on your old phone before you set up your new one (and Find My iPhone), otherwise iMessages will continue to be sent to the old phone. 

 
 
 
 




  # 2379180 20-Dec-2019 13:36
thanks - I don't know much or anything really about iCloud

 

if someone can tell me how to do a back up to iCloud and how to restore it onto the iPhone 6 that would be great

 

I know we have an iCloud account, but don't recall having to use it

  # 2379183 20-Dec-2019 13:44
You could just back up the existing phone through iTunes. Then when you plug in the new phone select the option to restore it from the backup file. Everything that is compatable with the new phone will be uploaded including contacts, photos etc it really is super easy . You may need to visit a shop to do a sim swap, I am pretty sure the Sim cards are different sizes. Again a simple enough task in store.









  # 2379185 20-Dec-2019 14:03
OnceBitten:

 

thanks - I don't know much or anything really about iCloud

 

if someone can tell me how to do a back up to iCloud and how to restore it onto the iPhone 6 that would be great

 

I know we have an iCloud account, but don't recall having to use it

 

https://support.bell.ca/mobility/smartphones_and_mobile_internet/apple_iphone_4s.how_to_back_up_to_icloud_on_my_apple_iphone_4s

 

 

 

Apples document How to back up your iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch

 

 

 

 




