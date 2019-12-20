ok I've currently got an iPhone 4s - it was my wife's old phone and it works ok, but the wife has managed to score a used iPhone 6 or 6s - all the managers at her work upgraded and they offered their old phones to staff - so that's my Xmas present

Anyway the phone has been factory reset so it's all ok and apparently has 82% battery left

My question is, if I take the sim out of my 4s and put it into the newer 6 or 6s - will all the contacts...etc... just transfer straight over to the new phone?

wife said they should, but I just want to be sure.

Also do the apps automatically transfer over too? I play that 4 pictures 1 word game (it's the only game I play) and I'm up to level 5649 - I'd be gutted if I had to restart that from the beginning.

I'll be taking it to a Vodafone shop to get them to remove / replace the sim card, but just wanted to know if everything will transfer over ok?

