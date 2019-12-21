Hey all, so I have an iCloud locked device, was being binned at work, but it seems a waste to bin hardware (and also, not good for the environment).
Is there anything these can be repurposed for? Or does it have to go back in the bin?
If you are willing to pay for it you can always take it down to your local iPhone repair shop and they will be able to unlock it.
lNomNoml:
If you are willing to pay for it you can always take it down to your local iPhone repair shop and they will be able to unlock it.
lNomNoml:
If you are willing to pay for it you can always take it down to your local iPhone repair shop and they will be able to unlock it.
iPhones can't be unlocked by the repairers.
Spark FibreMAX using Mikrotik CCR1009-8G-1S-1S+. Apple TV 4, Apple TV 4K, iPad Air 1, iPhone 6s, VodaTV Gen 2. If it doesn't move then its data cabled.
Spyware:
iPhones can't be unlocked by the repairers.
Starting at $170!
Legally they can't unlock them, however there are plenty of ones that will do it, how they do it I don't know, but yeah upwards of $200 to do it.
timbosan:
Hey all, so I have an iCloud locked device, was being binned at work, but it seems a waste to bin hardware (and also, not good for the environment).
Is there anything these can be repurposed for? Or does it have to go back in the bin?
Why dont you ask your IT to unlock it?
Maybe your IT dont want the phone to be reused?
If it's a work device that's iCloud activated, and you haven't asked for them to unlock it or remove it from the iCloud device list, and you're looking at illegitimate ways of unlocking it (that won't work btw), then that seems super dodgy and I wonder if you're even supposed to have it in your possession.
If you have asked and they don't know how to unlock it, that's another story.
gehenna:
If it's a work device that's iCloud activated, and you haven't asked for them to unlock it or remove it from the iCloud device list, and you're looking at illegitimate ways of unlocking it (that won't work btw), then that seems super dodgy and I wonder if you're even supposed to have it in your possession.
If you have asked and they don't know how to unlock it, that's another story.
If it's work managed they just need to login to the iCloud device that was on it, and remove it from the device list.
If it had another staff member's iCloud on it, check with that person.
When I retired from my previous employer a year ago, the instructions and warnings were quite clear:
So if the former user did a reset to "clear out" his/her personal data, but didn't disconnect first, then it's a rather svelte plastic brick.
If the former user just left it on their desk and walked away, and nobody knows the unlock code (or has identical fingerprints LOL), then probably it's a rather svelte plastic brick.
These were Android devices, not iOS, but it's probably the same issue