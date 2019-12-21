Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
# 261911 21-Dec-2019 10:34
Hey all, so I have an iCloud locked device, was being binned at work, but it seems a waste to bin hardware (and also, not good for the environment).

Is there anything these can be repurposed for?  Or does it have to go back in the bin?

  # 2379538 21-Dec-2019 10:37
If you are willing to pay for it you can always take it down to your local iPhone repair shop and they will be able to unlock it.

  # 2379547 21-Dec-2019 10:56
Any ideas how they do that?

 
 
 
 




  # 2379553 21-Dec-2019 11:02
lNomNoml:

 

If you are willing to pay for it you can always take it down to your local iPhone repair shop and they will be able to unlock it.

 



Hey, I didn't even know that was a 'thing'! I had just looked online at all the 'guides' that don't really work and assumed there wasn't an easy way to remove the lock.

Could be an option, but it cheapest (quick search) is $150. Almost not worth the cost over buying a new one.  But I will ask at one of the booths when next in a mall.

  # 2379554 21-Dec-2019 11:04
lNomNoml:

If you are willing to pay for it you can always take it down to your local iPhone repair shop and they will be able to unlock it.



I’m fairly sure they can’t unlock a device that is iCloud-locked.

You could use Apple’s official recycling programme - https://www.apple.com/nz/recycling/

  # 2379555 21-Dec-2019 11:05
iPhones can't be unlocked by the repairers.




Spark FibreMAX using Mikrotik CCR1009-8G-1S-1S+. Apple TV 4, Apple TV 4K, iPad Air 1, iPhone 6s, VodaTV Gen 2. If it doesn't move then its data cabled.



  # 2379557 21-Dec-2019 11:09
Spyware:

 

iPhones can't be unlocked by the repairers.

 



That's what I thought, hence the topic.  But looking around it seems there are a few places advertising it:

https://mobilecity.co.nz/repairs/

 

Starting at $170!

  # 2379559 21-Dec-2019 11:12
Legally they can't unlock them, however there are plenty of ones that will do it, how they do it I don't know, but yeah upwards of $200 to do it.

 
 
 
 


  # 2379561 21-Dec-2019 11:16
timbosan:

 

Hey all, so I have an iCloud locked device, was being binned at work, but it seems a waste to bin hardware (and also, not good for the environment).

Is there anything these can be repurposed for?  Or does it have to go back in the bin?

 

 

Why dont you ask your IT to unlock it?

 

Maybe your IT dont want the phone to be reused?

  # 2379604 21-Dec-2019 11:29
If it's a work device that's iCloud activated, and you haven't asked for them to unlock it or remove it from the iCloud device list, and you're looking at illegitimate ways of unlocking it (that won't work btw), then that seems super dodgy and I wonder if you're even supposed to have it in your possession.

 

If you have asked and they don't know how to unlock it, that's another story.



  # 2379616 21-Dec-2019 11:57
gehenna:

 

If it's a work device that's iCloud activated, and you haven't asked for them to unlock it or remove it from the iCloud device list, and you're looking at illegitimate ways of unlocking it (that won't work btw), then that seems super dodgy and I wonder if you're even supposed to have it in your possession.

 

If you have asked and they don't know how to unlock it, that's another story.

 



The latter - They don't know how to unlock it.

Nothing dodgy.  It was more of me personally seeing if the hardware could be repurposed, and not having dealt with iCloud locks I thought I would ask the question here.

  # 2379618 21-Dec-2019 12:04
If it's work managed they just need to login to the iCloud device that was on it, and remove it from the device list.  

 

If it had another staff member's iCloud on it, check with that person.

  # 2379632 21-Dec-2019 13:44
When I retired from my previous employer a year ago, the instructions and warnings were quite clear:

 

  • You must first disconnect yourself from the device (which needs your unlock code and/or fingerprint), then do a factory reset.
  • If you do it the other way round, the device is bricked, because it's still locked to your account but you can't unlock it because it has been reset and doesn't 'know' your unlock code or your fingerprint.

So if the former user did a reset to "clear out" his/her personal data, but didn't disconnect first, then it's a rather svelte plastic brick.
If the former user just left it on their desk and walked away, and nobody knows the unlock code (or has identical fingerprints LOL), then probably it's a rather svelte plastic brick.

 

These were Android devices, not iOS, but it's probably the same issue

  # 2379633 21-Dec-2019 13:49
Is it an iCloud account with a work email address? Run a password reset from another device with “find my” after taking over the email account.

