Hi All,

I've just switched my mums sim card in her iphone 5 from spark to vodafone. The phone tells me that it is sim locked but Spark insist that they have never locked any of the iphones.

What I thought should be a straight forward operation is turning into a mission. I've done extensive googling and reset the phone back to factory settings (due to a missed update). The phone also tells me it needs to be activated but won't let me do it either via wifi or tethered as the sim card isn't valid.

Any thoughts?

Cheers,

Chris