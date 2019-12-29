While the missus was in the Jewellery store I dropped into Spark store and got them to change over my physical sim to an eSim. Got a text when in store to say your order will be activated within the hour. So back home and 3 hours later and I have no signal.

If I take the physical Sim out it say's no sim, Does a card always have to be in there ??.

Does it normally take this long for an eSim conversion as I would have no idea ??

The old turning it off and on again does not do anything.

Is there something I am missing or is it just a waiting game ??