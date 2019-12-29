Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
eSim on iPhone 11 pro Max


# 262006 29-Dec-2019 16:02
While the missus was in the Jewellery store I dropped into Spark store and got them to change over my physical sim to an eSim. Got a text when in store to say your order will be activated within the hour. So back home and 3 hours later and I have no signal.

 

If I take the physical Sim out it say's no sim, Does a card always have to be in there ??.

 

Does it normally take this long for an eSim conversion as I would have no idea ??

 

The old turning it off and on again does not do anything.

 

Is there something I am missing or is it just a waiting game ??

 




Ding Ding Ding Ding Ding : Ice cream man , Ice cream man

  # 2382521 29-Dec-2019 16:15
Definitely missing both signal indicators and top left shows both providers on the lock screen



  # 2382523 29-Dec-2019 16:18
Yeah only using one provider, was going to use physical sim when we head overseas next year.

 

I would presume unless I had a different carrier's sim in it would only show just the one.




Ding Ding Ding Ding Ding : Ice cream man , Ice cream man

