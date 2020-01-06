I have two new HomePods arriving today that I purchased on sale from www.macsales.com They will be replacing Amazon Echo Dots which I currently use mainly for home automation with Vera Plus. I also have Homebridge setup so swapping out to the HomePods in that respect should be drama free.

Im planning on having two in a medium sized open plan Kitchen/dining/lounge area and was thinking I would link them as a stereo pair so I don't have to use my Apple TV for music anymore, is there any issues with this if they are say 15 metres apart?

The third one which is still on its way will go in the bedroom.

I'm an all apple house with multiple ATV4s, iPad Pro, iPhones X and 11 Pro and Apple Watches so HomePod makes sense plus I really don't feel comfortable having Amazon in my house listening in constantly.

Anyone have any tips or advise that you think may be helpful for a HomePod newby?