Hi all, my wife is in hospital and will be for some time.

Due to one too many brain surgeries her eyesight is not good and cant see the screen on the phone, thankfully the iPad is ok and there is free wifi but if you dont use something for 30 seconds or so you have to go through the signup again to get another session.

If I want to speak to my wife I use facetime or facebook but this needs a wifi connection.

Does anyone know of an app to keep the wifi alive, it it was a windows machine I would just constantly ping google to keep the session alive.

Does anyone know of an app that can just ping google or another IP address to keep the wifi session alive, it would be nice if we could have say 1 or 2 hour timeout, yes I know this will use more battery but we have a charger and long cable so that is not a problem.

Thanks

John