Apple iOS and devices Unusual HomePod issue


# 262206 10-Jan-2020 08:54
I currently have one HomePod setup in my kitchen but I have found that intermittently it reports that it can't connect to WiFi. If I ask Siri to do something a couple more times it works again without any other changes. Its almost as if its dropping wii in some sort of sleep mode and then by the time I've asked it a couple of times, its connected again.

 

My internet is 2degress 900/400 with an Edgerouter and Unify Nano-HD wifi and nothing else is dropped.

 

 

 

I've been doing some google diagnoses (that's how I found out about trying a couple more times) but no fix, just the workaround. Any ideas appreciated




  # 2389511 10-Jan-2020 09:47
Could it be a WiFi channel issue?



  # 2389527 10-Jan-2020 10:08
Benjip:

 

Could it be a WiFi channel issue?

 

 

Easy enough to try a different channel I guess, some had also found that forcing connection to 2.4ghz could help, but not conclusively. 




Create new topic



