Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsApple iOS and devicesHelp! Water damaged iPhone - specialist repairer required.


1 post

Wannabe Geek


# 262223 11-Jan-2020 09:18
Send private message quote this post

My daughter recently purchased a LifeProof iPhone case for her iPhone 6 Plus, before heading off on a canoe trip, unfortunately the case leaked, as we discovered shortly after capsizing at a rapid. 

 

She's so desperately upset as she's been keeping a video log of her journey on the Te Araroa Trail over the past 3 months (https://www.facebook.com/LongWhiteGypsy/), (https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCNx2ayHITj9vz1lAC0W-Wcw/videos) 

 

I'm home after accompanying her on the 5 day Canoe trip and was hoping to retrieve the video footage from the iPhone, but the phone won't turn on and is not "seen" by her iTunes /Photo's account on her iMac.

 

Is there anyone (in NZ) who specialises in retrieving digital files from a water damaged iPhone? We've already taken it to a local guy but all he could do was dry it out on a heat plate, & then suggested he replace the LCD screen and battery (as I suspect most of the mobile device repair shops may do). We allowed him to dry it out and clean contacts etc, but it's still dead. I don't really want to go from shop-to-shop paying $40 a time to get the same answer.

 

Potentially I suspect it may be a more complex problem, and really want to find someone who is capable of "Component Level" repairs (if possible). 

 

Any help/advice greatly appreciated.

Create new topic
911 posts

Ultimate Geek


  # 2389986 11-Jan-2020 09:32
Send private message quote this post

My first port of call will be datalba https://www.datalab.co.nz/

 

Dont bother with any mall type repair shops.

 

The other one would be Service Plus https://serviceplus.co.nz/ in Auckland but either way be prepared to pay.

 

John




I know enough to be dangerous

719 posts

Ultimate Geek


  # 2389987 11-Jan-2020 09:33
Send private message quote this post

Does your daughter use a cloud service like iCloud, DropBox, Google Photos etc where her media has been automatically backed up to?

 
 
 
 


407 posts

Ultimate Geek

Trusted

  # 2390182 11-Jan-2020 11:05
Send private message quote this post

Ugh - sorry to hear of this - very disappointing!

 

It could be that the battery connections have shorted out with the water damage and changing the battery may indeed give you access to the phone again.... but it's always a gamble and impossible to know what other damage may have been done.

 

Trying the battery change would be a less-expensive option to try - I believe data recovery services can be very expensive and I don’t think they generally deal with water damaged items (usually corrupted file structures, I think).

 

Maybe there’s a skilled iPhone surgeon on the forums that may help out.... ?? Meanwhile I would suggest keeping the phone in a warming cupboard and trying to connect it to power again after 24 hours or so. Good luck.




Cheers,
Mike

Photographer/Videographer clickmedia.nz

Create new topic



Twitter and LinkedIn »



Follow us to receive Twitter updates when new discussions are posted in our forums:



Follow us to receive Twitter updates when news items and blogs are posted in our frontpage:



Follow us to receive Twitter updates when tech item prices are listed in our price comparison site:





News »

Withings introduces ScanWatch wearable combining ECG and sleep apnea detection
Posted 9-Jan-2020 18:34

NZ Police releases public app
Posted 8-Jan-2020 11:43

Suunto 7 combine sports and smart features on new smartwatch generation
Posted 7-Jan-2020 16:06

Intel brings innovation with technology spanning the cloud, network, edge and PC
Posted 7-Jan-2020 15:54

AMD announces high performance desktop and ultrathin laptop processors
Posted 7-Jan-2020 15:42

AMD unveils four new desktop and mobile GPUs including AMD Radeon RX 5600
Posted 7-Jan-2020 15:32

Consolidation in video streaming market with Spark selling Lightbox to Sky
Posted 19-Dec-2019 09:09

Intel introduces cryogenic control chip to enable quantum computers
Posted 10-Dec-2019 21:32

Vodafone 5G service live in four cities
Posted 10-Dec-2019 08:30

Samsung Galaxy Fold now available in New Zealand
Posted 6-Dec-2019 00:01

NZ company oDocs awarded US$ 100,000 Dubai World Expo grant
Posted 5-Dec-2019 16:00

New Zealand Rugby Selects AWS-Powered Analytics for Deeper Game Insights
Posted 5-Dec-2019 11:33

IMAGR and Farro bring checkout-less supermarket shopping to New Zealand
Posted 5-Dec-2019 09:07

Wellington Airport becomes first 5G connected airport in the country
Posted 3-Dec-2019 08:42

MetService secures Al Jazeera as a new weather client
Posted 28-Nov-2019 09:40


Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Support Geekzone »

Our community of supporters help make Geekzone possible. Click the button below to join them.

Support Geezone on PressPatron


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.

Alternatively, you can receive a daily email with Geekzone updates.