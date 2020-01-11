My daughter recently purchased a LifeProof iPhone case for her iPhone 6 Plus, before heading off on a canoe trip, unfortunately the case leaked, as we discovered shortly after capsizing at a rapid.

She's so desperately upset as she's been keeping a video log of her journey on the Te Araroa Trail over the past 3 months (https://www.facebook.com/LongWhiteGypsy/), (https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCNx2ayHITj9vz1lAC0W-Wcw/videos)

I'm home after accompanying her on the 5 day Canoe trip and was hoping to retrieve the video footage from the iPhone, but the phone won't turn on and is not "seen" by her iTunes /Photo's account on her iMac.

Is there anyone (in NZ) who specialises in retrieving digital files from a water damaged iPhone? We've already taken it to a local guy but all he could do was dry it out on a heat plate, & then suggested he replace the LCD screen and battery (as I suspect most of the mobile device repair shops may do). We allowed him to dry it out and clean contacts etc, but it's still dead. I don't really want to go from shop-to-shop paying $40 a time to get the same answer.

Potentially I suspect it may be a more complex problem, and really want to find someone who is capable of "Component Level" repairs (if possible).

Any help/advice greatly appreciated.