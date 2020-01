Has Apple recently removed the tracking function for older devices? I noticed my iPhone 5c showing as unavailable under the Find My app from my usual phone.



I then turned off Find My iPhone on the 5c which removed it from my iCloud devices but re-enabling that hasn’t put the phone back there. This now means this 5c is registered to my iCloud account but I’ve lost the remote wipe function (ignoring the function still available through my Exchange account), tracking etc